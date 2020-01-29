News18 Daybreak | Prashant Kishor Responds to Nitish Kumar's Comments and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Stories

'What a fall for you to lie about how I joined JDU': Prashant Kishor responds to Nitish Kumar's comments

Hours after Nitish Kumar said party vice-president Prashant Kishor was inducted into the Janata Dal (United) at BJP leader Amit Shah's direction, Kishor dismissed the allegation as "a lie".

Kishor took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, tagging the Bihar chief minister in a post saying: "What a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!!” He also said, “And if you are telling the truth, who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah?"

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad in sedition case

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam, booked in a sedition case, from Bihar's Jehanabad. The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has a number cases of sedition filed against him in several states — Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi — over his "inflammatory" speeches made during protests.

In Other News

Rapped for provocation: The Election Commission sent a notice to BJP leader Anurag Thakur over the "goli maaro" slogans raised at an election rally in Rithala. The poll panel has found him to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Thakur has been given time till 12 pm on January 30 to reply.

Seeking mercy: Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh was sexually abused in Tihar Jail, his lawyer Anjana Prakash told the Supreme Court. The senior lawyer also claimed that several supervening circumstances, including his illegal solitary confinement, were ignored when the mercy petition was rejected.

Two states in Trump’s plan: President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, calling for the creation of a state of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, saying it is a “win-win” opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

Trouble for Kunal Kamra: Comedian Kunal Kamra was banned from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, after a video of him confronting a TV journalist went viral on social media. In the clip, Kamra can be seen confronting the journalist on a flight who chose to ignore him throughout the encounter.

On Our Specials

Unlikely bedfellows: The civic body polls in Telangana saw an unlikely alliance: of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. In a bid to defeat the state’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the two national parties tied up for information technology (IT) hub Manikonda municipality after the results and walked away with the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson. Rishika Sadam writes that analysts, however, say the two parties have been working in concert for a long time.

Losing sight: As canvassing for the February 8 assembly polls in Delhi is peaking, narratives dictating the political fight are on a rollercoaster ride. At the beginning of the campaign, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked for votes based on development done in the past five years. Sidharth Mishra writes that both Kejriwal and Amit Shah, however, from their own experiences realise that immediate issues matter more to voters than social good. Thus, the increasing ‘Shaheen Bagh’ quotient in the BJP’s campaign.

On Reel

Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming episode of survivalist Bear Grylls' popular adventure show Man Vs Wild. Only recently, in 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Watch to know more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.