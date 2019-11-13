News18 Daybreak | President's Rule Imposed in Maharashtra after Governor Refuses Parties More Time and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

President's rule imposed in Maharashtra after Governor refuses parties more time

President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate which saw Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party make several attempts to cobble up numbers. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray even “assured” that the three parties will work out a formula and come together to form a non-BJP government in the state.

He along with several other leaders remained critical of Governor BS Koshyari over the denial of more time to drum up support for government formation in the state. In fact, the order had come hours ahead of the deadline set by Koshyari.

Onboard?: Meanwhile, allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appeared to be treading cautiously over forging ties with the Shiv Sena, saying they were yet to take a call on backing it to form the government in Maharashtra but will hold further discussions.

“It was imperative that there is clarification on all issues before such an important decision is taken,” read a joint statement.

What happens now?: President’s Rule can be imposed in the state for six months after which the EC will have to announce fresh polls in Maharashtra. However, if any political formulation emerges in the meantime that can prove its majority on the floor of the House, President’s Rule can be dissolved.

What stands to be seen now is if the three unlikely “bedmates” would risk to go beyond ideological lines to stake a claim.

In Other News

Important verdicts: The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on petitions challenging the Delhi High Court decision bringing the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The court will also give its verdict in two important cases: disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, and the constitutional validity of the Finance Act, 2017.

BRICS summit: The 11th BRICS summit is slated to begin from today in Brazil and will see the attendance of PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping among others. Modi is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the two leaders and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the summit.

Gasping for breath: The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone. The pollution levels are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category today.

Imminent threat: President Donald Trump has said that America now has its eye on a new Islamic State leader, telling the Economic Club of New York that "we know where he is." Although he didn’t mention his name, Trump is likely referring to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the man who has been named to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Our Specials

Unfulfilled dream?: Ramesh Kumar, 22, a student of the School of International Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had cleared the multi-tasking staff exam in Jharkhand and was ecstatic about earning Rs 20,000 a month that would end all the financial problems back home. However, the proposed hostel manual with hiked service charges has left him uncertain of his future. As protests continue over the proposed fee structure, Uday Singh Rana and Eram Agha report about what the students stand to lose.

Shift in stance: Even in the unpredictable world of politics, the Shiv Sena’s decision to snap ties with long-standing, yet estranged ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and attempt an understanding with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government in Maharashtra, has taken many by surprise. According to Dhaval Kulkarni, the move, which was unthinkable a few months ago, is born more out of political expediency than any ideological conviction.

