News18 Daybreak | Priya Ramani Cleared in MJ Akbar's Defamation Case and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

'Verdict Will Empower More Women to Speak Up': Priya Ramani Cleared in MJ Akbar's Defamation Case

An exclusive interview with journalist Priya Ramani by CNN News18’s Marya Shakil after the acquittal in defamation case by M J Akbar. “I want to thank court for very empowering verdict. Women should speak up more, they should not be scared. It feels amazing to have my truth validated in the court of law after two and a half years,” Ramani said.

Congress Retains Hold in Punjab Civic Body Polls; Farmers' Protests Mar BJP's Performance

In what can be seen as a major boost to Congress ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022, the ruling party in the state on Wednesday won six municipal corporations and emerged as the largest party in the seventh, sweeping the urban body polls held against the backdrop of the farmers' agitation. The Congress party has registered an emphatic win in all of the eight municipal corporations that went to polls on February 14.

Schools Can Open at all Levels if Covid Guidelines Followed Strictly: Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

All states and Union territories can open schools for all classes of all coronavirus-related guidelines are followed strictly, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. In an exclusive interview to News18, Pokhriyal said allocation for education has been increased in the Budget at all levels.

India’s Move to Occupy Kailash Range Became Turning Point in Disengagement Talks: Lt Gen YK Joshi

As the bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since April-May last year comes to a close, Lt Gen YK Joshi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Northern Command said India's move to occupy the Kailash Range became the turning point in the disengagement talks.

Bengal Minister Injured After Assailants Hurl Crude Bombs Inside Rly Station in Murshidabad

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled bombs at him in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night. At least two other persons who were with him were also injured in the incident.

Two Assam Journalists Arrested, Three Others Detained for 'Maligning' Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Two journalists were arrested and three others detained on Wednesday for their alleged attempt to malign Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after they shared a photo of him along with his daughter with a "salacious intent", police said. The minister's wife had filed a complaint with the Dispur police station here under the POCSO Act, following which the Guwahati City Police began probing the case.

'Don't Feel Any Hatred or Anger. I Forgive': Rahul Gandhi on Father Rajiv Gandhi' Killing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the killing of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 brought him tremendous pain but he nursed no anger or hatred towards those responsible for it. "I don't have anger or hatred towards anybody. Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a very difficult time," he said, adding, it was similar to having one's heart severed.