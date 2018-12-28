English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Protest Against Transgender Bill in Delhi Today and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Illustration: Mir Suhail
What to Watch Out For
Protest against Transgender Bill in Delhi today
Members of the Transgender community and civil rights groups will gather today to protest against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Congress MP Rajeev Gowda and Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien will be attending the protest. This will be one in a series of protests held around various part of India, against the bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 17. Under the provisions of the bill, trans-persons will be subjected to a screening committee to have their gender assessed. The bill also effectively reduces the punishment accorded to perpetrators of sexual crimes against trans-persons to a measly six to two months.
Ceremonial reception for Bhutanese PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today
Bhutan Prime Minister who is in Delhi on a three-day visit, will be given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. This is the first time PM Lotay Tshering is visiting India since he assumed office last month. Tshering is slated to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Modi to discuss economic cooperation, strategic cooperation and defence among other issues. He will also be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energ Raj Kumar Singh
What you might have missed
Anti-triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha, reactions pour in
On Thursday a bill was passed by the lower house that bans the Muslim practise of triple talaq. ”. Many opposition members, who staged a walkout in the session, argued that the bill was interfering into religious matters and effectively criminalizing divorce. The bill, which is called the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on marriage) 2016, was drafted following a Supreme Court judgment last year that declared the practise “unconstitutional” and “arbitrary”. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the intention behind the bill, and said that it will not be accepted by 100% Muslims. The practise of triple talaq gives Muslim men the right to divorce their wives by only uttering the word “talaq” three times in quick succession.
News18.com Immersive: By the Time You Read this We could All be Dead
It has been 15 days since 15 miners got trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills. The miners were unable to come out after water from a nearby river flooded the mine. While the Congress and BJP politicians engage in a tug of war over the fate of the miners, questions loom large about why these illegal mines have been allowed across the state. Why hasn’t the state implemented the 2014 National Green Tribunal ban? What protections have been given to these miners? And more importantly, who are they? Read News18.com’s immersive on the illegal ‘rat-hole’ mines and the lives of the Meghalaya’s neglected miners.
Prime suspect behind killing of Bulandshahr cop arrested
The police on Thursday said that they have arrested the key suspect who allegedly shot and killed inspector Subodh Singh during a mob attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The arrested, Prashant Natt, allegedly killed the inspector with his own revolver. Earlier, police had named a Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj as the prime suspect in the incident which took place on December 3. Violence broke out in Bulandshahr after Hindu groups started agitating over carcasses of cows that had been found in a nearby forest areas.
Major fire in Mumbai’s Tilak Nagar five senior citizens
A major fire broke out in Mumbai’s Tilak Nagar on Tuesday night, killing five people. All five deceased were elderly residents of the building and died from asphyxiation as they were being taken to the hospital. Two people were injured including a fireman. The cause is still unknown and investigations are underway. The fire, declared as a Level-3 fire, started on the 14th floor of a 16-storey building in Sangam Vihar society. This is the fourth major fire the city has witnessed in the past four days. On Sunday, a fire broke out in a garment factory in Kandivali’s Damu Nagar where four people were killed.
On Reel
It’s been 15 days since over a dozen miners went into an illegal ‘rat-hole’ coal mine in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills and got trapped after water from a nearby river flooded it. Why have these illegal ‘rat-hole’ mines been allowed to function despite being banned in the state? News18.com explains.
