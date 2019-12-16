News18 Daybreak | Protesting Against Jamia Crackdown, Hundreds Gather at Delhi Police HQ and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Top Stories

Protesting against Jamia crackdown, hundreds gather at Delhi Police HQ on JNU’s call for overnight stir

The situation in the national capital turned tense when three Delhi Transport Corporation buses were torched in south Delhi, following which hundreds of police officers entered Jamia Millia Islamia University to "chase some outsiders who had indulged in vandalism".

The police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob and entered the Jamia university campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence.

AMU shutdown: Students of the Aligarh Muslim University, also protesting the Citizenship Act, clashed with police after which the university administration announced the closure of the institution till January 5. Registrar Abdul Hamid said that hostels were being evacuated.

Stir in Bengal: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act. At least eight trains scheduled for Monday have been cancelled and two will be terminated before final destination.

Verbal volley: The BJP and the ruling AAP indulged in a blame game. While Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public, AAP accused the BJP of practising "cheap" politics.

In Other News

Unnao verdict: A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement tomorrow in the case of the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court's direction.

Nirbhaya case: It has been seven years since Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped and thrown off a bus, but her parents still await justice. Amid reports that the four accused might be hanged soon, Nirbhaya’s mother says, "We are hopeful. We have been waiting for it. It is not easy till the time we get their death warrant and the date."

Casteist violence: A 43-year-old man selling Biryani in Greater Noida near Delhi was beaten up by a group, because of his caste. In a video, the assailants can be heard asking the victim how he dared to sell biryani despite belonging to a lower caste.

Ind vs WI: Contrasting but equally effective centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope helped West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the first ODI in Chennai. West Indies were up against a stiff chase and the task got tougher when opener Sunil Ambris was lbw to Deepak Chahar in the fifth over. From there on, though, it was a Hetmyer-Hope show.

On Our Specials

Harmony amid discord: Songs by Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the revered Assamese cultural icon, resonated with the thoughts of hundreds of people who gathered at the cultural protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Guwahati on Sunday. People from all walks of life, of all ages and from all parts of the city gathered at the Chandmari ground for the ‘No CAA – Concert for Peace and Harmony’. Karishma Hasnat writes that academicians, civil servants and a large number of students too joined in and carried anti-CAA placards.

Centre vs state: A debate is raging on whether state governments can choose not to implement the amended Citizenship Act given their stiff opposition to some of its provisions. Utkarsh Anand writes that any central law, which is in the Union List and comes under the Seventh Schedule, is a complete prerogative of the government at the Centre. Thus, granting or taking away citizenship is in the exclusive domain of the central government, which acts through the Ministry of Home Affairs in this matter.

On Reel

During a closed-door meeting with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, party vice-president Prashant Kishor offered to resign over the party's support to the Citizenship Act. Kumar, however, refused to accept the resignation and assured Kishor that the legislation will not be implemented in Bihar. Watch to know more.

