News18 Daybreak | Protests Will Not End Here, Say Farmer Leaders and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Protests Will Not End Here, Say Farmer Leaders as Police Use Water Cannons and Tear Gas to Thwart Delhi March

As thousands of farmers protested across the country against the Centre's recently passed agri bills and the new labour codes, farm leaders and trade union leaders on Thursday said that the protests will not end here. Throughout the day people witnessed stark images of protesting farmers being held back by the police with the help of water cannons and teargas. While most of the clashes between the administration and the farmers were reported from areas around Haryana and Punjab, few disputed the claim that the protests were confined to just these two states alone.

AstraZeneca Likely To Run New Global Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine, Says CEO after Questions over Results

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study. Instead of adding the trial arm to an ongoing U.S. process, a new study would be run to evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in AstraZeneca’s studies, Soriot was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg News report.

Cyclone Nivar: 5 Killed, Over 1,000 Trees Uprooted and Power Lines Snapped in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar, which intensified into very severe cyclonic storm before it slammed into India's southern coast on early Thursday, led to the death of five people and uprooting of hundreds of trees and power lines in the region. The cyclone made landfall 30 kms north of Puducherry late last night bringing torrential rain and gusty winds with an estimated speed of 120-130 kmph going up to 145 kmph. Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Bengaluru Priest Arrested for Raping 10-year-old at His Daughter's Home on Temple Premises

A61-year-old priest in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at his daughter's home, located within the temple premises, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Venkataramanappa, a resident of Chikkaballapura, who was looking after the temple near Devanahalli in the absence of his son-in-law.

India vs Australia: No clarity at All on Injury Issues of Rohit & Ishant, Says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on the eve of the first One-day International against Australia on Thursday said that there had been no clarity on the injuries of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma and that had they been undergoing rehab with the squad in Australia, like Wriddhiman Saha, it would have increased their chances of playing in the Test series." It would have definitely increased their chances of playing matches here. Someone like Saha is here, doing his rehab...we are aware of his progress and we are on the right path to make sure that he is fit and available in time to play the Test series," he said in a virtual press conference in Sydney, where the first ODI will be played on Friday.

Who Loves Maradona More? A Social Media War Has Begun Between Bengal and Kerala Fans

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's message on Diego Maradona's death has left mourners in India divided. Well-meaning and heartfelt though his comments may have been, his claims that Kerala has the highest number of Maradona fans in the world after Argentina left Bengalis instantly stung, leaving Indian fans of Maradona from both the states at loggerheads on the Internet. Both Kerala and Bengal share a love for the game of football and the socialist and leftist ideals it often represents.