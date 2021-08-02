News18 Daybreak | PV Sindhu Full of Emotions After Winning Bronze at Tokyo 2020; India Achieves July Covid Vaccination Target

‘I’m on Cloud Nine’: PV Sindhu Full of Emotions After Winning Bronze at Tokyo 2020

PV Sindhu made history as she became the first Indian woman and only the second India to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games on Sunday and the shuttler had a lot of emotions running through her as she bagged the bronze medal. She beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to bag her second Olympic medal. She said she was not sure if she should be happy about the bronze or be sad about the missed opportunity of another final but in the end, she felt she did really well. Sindhu is only the fourth female shuttler in Olympic history to win medals in back-to-back Games. She was on her aggressive best throughout the match and remained in her zone as she beat Bingjiao in 53 minutes.

India Achieves July Covid Vaccination Target But to Miss 25 Crore-Mark Initially Set for August: Data

India has achieved the target of 13.5 crore vaccine doses in July as set by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With 13,45,82,577 jabs being administered in July, that is, an average of 43,41,373 doses per day, there is a 12.5% increase against June’s 11,96,69,381 jabs. The Centre on May 30 had assured the country that 11,95,70,000 Covid vaccine doses would be supplied in June. Total supplies in June were slightly less, 11.46 crore doses, than the target but the scale of vaccination as expected was achieved.

Indian and Chinese Armies Set Up Hotline for Sikkim Sector To Boost Trust Along The LAC

Ahotline has been set up between the Indian and Chinese armies in the North Sikkim sector to further boost confidence along the Line of Actual Control in the region, officials said on Sunday. The hotline is between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region, they said. The Army said the hotline is aimed at furthering “the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders". The opening of the hotline coincided with the PLA Day on August 1, it said.

Woman Says ‘Want Raghav, Not Electricity’, AAP Leader’s Hilarious Reply Wins Internet

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, apart from being a popular face of the political party, has always enjoyed a fair share of attention from women. In the past, the party legislator has received marriage proposals on social media too, some of which have even got back some tongue-in-cheek responses from the man himself. In a similar manner, recently a Twitter user also did the same when replying to a social media comment. Responding to a Twitter user’s comment asking people to vote for AAP in the Punjab assembly elections as the party’s manifesto promised free electricity, the woman said simply, “I want Raghav, not electricity”.

With 10,207 Patients, Florida in US Breaks Record For Covid-19 Hospitalisations as Infections Surge

Aday after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalisations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalisations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Met Top BJP Leaders, Says Babul Supriyo After ‘Quitting Politics’, Dilip Ghosh Calls it ‘Theatrics’

Aday after kicking off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he has met top leaders of the saffron party, but was yet to take a call on his next course of action. The Asansol MP told a TV channel that “only time will tell what I do in the future". Taking a dig at TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh for his assertion that Supriyo was staging a drama and didn’t have the guts to quit as MP, the parliamentarian said, “I have already sought time from the Lok Sabha speaker as his consent is required before I take a decision."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here