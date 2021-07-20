News18 Daybreak | Rahul Gandhi, BJP Ministers, Prashant Kishor Among Potential Pegasus Targets; Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested for 'Making Porn Films'

Rahul Gandhi, BJP Ministers, Prashant Kishor Among Potential Pegasus Targets: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, and political strategist Prashant Kishor were among the potential targets of surveillance through Pegasus, an Israeli spyware, according to news website The Wire. The website is part of a 17-member consortium that acted as media partners to an investigation by Paris-based non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International into a leaked list of over 50,000 phone numbers across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through Pegasus.

ISIS Footprint Found in Kashmir with Arrest of Key Founding Member: Indian Intel

In a CNN-News18 exclusive, Indian intelligence agency has found direct footprint of banned terrorist group ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of one of its founding members Qasim Khorasani and two of his associates on Monday. The Indian intelligence agency has been diligently tracking their movement for the past one year. In April 2020, Umar Nisar Bhat aka Qasim Khorasani, one of the founding members of ISIS module in Jammu and Kashmir, also involved in recruiting IS cadres there, was identified by Indian intel agencies on a messaging app.

Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Arrested by Mumbai Police for ‘Making Porn Films’

Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Mumbai Police said the case in this regard was filed in February this year and Kundra was the “key conspirator" in the matter. Police also added that they have sufficient evidence against Kundra, who was arrested after several hours of interrogation. “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

More Sports, Countries, Women: How The Olympic Games Have Come A Long Way

After being postponed by a year due to the pandemic and despite continuing opposition in Japan due to fears over Covid-19 safety, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games is set to get underway later this week on July 23. Among the greatest sporting spectacles on the planet, here’s a look at how the Games has evolved and statistics that stand out. The Games this year will see competition in five sports that were not part of the programme at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Baseball/softball, karate, skateboard, sports climbing and surfing have been added to this year’s roster. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that the Organising Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Games proposed the five new sports following steps taken to “give Organising Committees the flexibility to propose new sports for their edition of the Games”.

Lightning Strikes See 34% Jump From Previous Year; Experts Link It To Climate Change

India witnessed 18.5 million lightning strikes, between April 2020 and March 2021, recording a significant jump of 34 per cent from 13.8 million strikes in a similar period from the previous year, a study by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth found. According to a Hindustan Times report, CSE, an environment think-tank, attempted to find out the link between increased number of strikes, climate change, and unchecked urbanisation. As many as 1,697 people were killed after they were struck by lightning between March last year and April this year. Experts think that the rise in lightning strikes could be because of climate change.

16 Dead, Three Injured in Rain-related Incidents Across Country

Sixteen people died, three were injured and four more are feared drowned in rain-related incidents across the country on Monday, with the meteorological department predicting more rainfall activity in the coming days. Five members of a family, including three minors, were killed when a boulder rolled down and crashed into a slum colony due to incessant rains in Kalwa area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, three people are feared drowned in Raigad, and a four-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open drain in Palghar.

