News18 Daybreak | Rahul Gandhi Chooses Kerala's Wayanad as Second Seat and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
What to Watch Out For
Rahul Gandhi chooses Kerala's Wayanad as second constituency to contest from
Days after speculation arose of Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, the Congress on Sunday announced that the party chief will be filing his second nomination, after Amethi, from the Kerala constituency.
The decision is seen as an attempt by the Congress to consolidate its electoral base in South India, especially in Kerala which has 20 Lok Sabha seats.
Going south: “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he will represent Amethi but will also represent southern states as they are an important part of India's way of life," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
The move is expected to accentuate the wedge between the Congress and Communists, two consistent, credible and powerful anti-BJP poles, undermining the electoral momentum against the RSS’s Hindutva ideology, and second, it will give avoidable fodder to Union minister Smriti Irani to run a campaign that the Congress president is afraid of losing his Amethi seat.
Read Kay Benedict's analysis here.
He said she said: In a scathing attack against Congress over the decision, Aam Admi Party questioned the party’s intention behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.
“Instead of concentrating attention on removing a dictatorial and anti-federal regime, the Congress seems to be dividing votes where the anti-BJP forces are strong. Look at what the Congress is doing in UP, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh" the AAP leader said.
Union Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also took a potshot at Rahul Gandhi saying that the decision was taken as the party chief is feeling “uncomfortable, insecure and helpless in Amethi.”
The CPI(M) and CPI also took a swipe at Congress saying that the move indicates that the party wants to take on the Left in Kerala and asserted that they will work to ensure his defeat.
“It goes against the Congress' national commitment to fight the BJP, as in Kerala, it is the LDF (Left Democratic Front) which is the main force fighting the BJP there," CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat told reporters.
What You May Have Missed
Nirav Modi denied bail for the second time, London court says destruction of evidence a concern
Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been denied bail for the second time after the Crown Prosecution Service strongly opposed it in the Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday. Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, who is the same judge who had ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya in December last year, said that Modi's resources, the allegations of destruction of evidence, the scale of the alleged fraud, and his interest in moving to the South Pacific raise concerns that he may not fulfil the bail conditions. The next bail hearing in the case will now take place on April 26.
Pakistan will die its own death, says PM Modi at ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign
Narendra Modi in a ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ event on Sunday referred to the Balakot airstrikes and said that “Pakistan will die its own death”. “We have spent a lot of time doing ‘India-Pakistan’. Pakistan will die its own death, leave that and let’s move ahead,’ he said at the event in New Delhi. Modi also took a dig at the grand opposition alliance saying, “When I was made a prime ministerial candidate, there was a queue for the PM’s post in 2014. Many wanted to become prime minister. The queue has got a bit longer now in 2019.” The Prime Minister also did not leave out the Congress’ income guarantee scheme in his tirade. Referring to Jawaharlal Nehru he said, “The country’s first prime minister expressed worry regarding poverty, talked about eradicating it…Then his daughter took it forward, both poverty and the slogan. After which her son came but poverty kept growing and the slogan kept growing,” he said.
News18 Election Tracker: Mamata Benerjee’s challenge to Modi, BJP’s new target for WB and Yogi Adityanath’s controversial rally address
Northeast states suffering from infiltration due to Congress policies, says PM in Assam rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a campaign rally in Assam on Saturday said the state and the rest of the Northeast were suffering from infiltration due to the policies of the Congress and asserted that he, as the 'chowkidar', was committed to resolve the issue. "Congress has always cheated the people of Assam and if Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel and (first Assam chief minister) Gopinath Bordoloi had not taken a strong stand at the time of Partition, then Assam's identity would not have been what it is today," he said while addressing the second of the two election rallies at Gohpur in Assam. Modi is set to address a rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri on April 3.
BJP set to increase its tally in West Bengal, Odisha and Northeast, Will Win 35-40 Seats Here, Says Amit Shah
BJP chief Amit Shah has claimed that his party will make substantial gains in the Northeast, Odisha and West Bengal to offset any losses, if any, in other regions and get a clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at CNN News18’s Agenda India event, Shah said the BJP was looking to bag between 35-40 seats in these states. “It will be a 35-40 game,” he said. West Bengal has been a focus state for the saffron party for the upcoming elections although the BJP had won only two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2014.
‘No politics of appeasement’: Yogi Adityanath tells rally at Akhlaq’s village with lynching Accused in attendance
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Bisara village, home to Mohammad Akhlaq. who was lynched by a mob on the suspicion of possessing beef. and said the Modi government was working for all sections of the society. “Ever since Narendra Modi became the prime minister in May 2014, our government had said that it would not work for individuals, families, caste, or religion, but work for villages, the poor, youth, women, farmers and for every section of the society," Adityanath told the rally where three-four accused in the lynching case, including Vishal Rana, were among those present. Adityanath also took a hit at Samajwadi Party over the 2015 incident when they were in power in the state. “Who doesn’t remember what happened in Bisara? The way the Samajwadi Party government tried to curb our emotions here,” he said.
News18 Election Lab: Giant-Slayers: 12 Times Actors Dethroned Seasoned Politicians in Lok Sabha Battles
The updated list of actors-turned-politicians has a new entrant in Urmila Matondkar who has been fielded by the Congress from Mumbai North constituency. Matondkar has been pitted against sitting BJP MP Gopal Chinnayya Shetty, a strongman in the region, who had won the 2014 elections with a whopping margin of 4,46,582 votes. This is not the first time parties have fielded actors against seasoned politicians. Read Akash Gulankar's analysis here.
On Reel
BJP president Amit Shah filed his nomination in Gandhinagar, Gujarat where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls. He is replacing party patriarch L.K. Advani who has held the seat for six terms.
