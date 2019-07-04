News18 Daybreak | Rahul Gandhi Quits as Congress Chief and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Rahul Gandhi quits as Congress chief; calls for accountability, radical transformation in resignation letter

Ending weeks of speculation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resigned as the party president owing to Congress’ disastrous performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In a four-page letter posted on his official Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi said that despite his colleagues asking him to choose the next party chief, he felt it would not be right to do so. “It will be unjust to hold other accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the Party,” he wrote in the letter. He further asserted that the party must go through a radical transformation and “the powerful” must not “cling to power”.

The party’s senior-most general secretary, Motilal Vora, will now take over the reins till the party appoints a new president. Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge are considered to be the frontrunners for the post.

Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Chief Economic Adviser to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Ahead of the Union Budget 2019 reveal by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is slated to table the Economic Survey in the Parliament today. "Looking forward with excitement to table my firxxst - and the new Government''s first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019" Subramanian tweeted on Tuesday. The Economic Survey is an annual document that reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months. It summarises the performance on major development programmes, highlights the policy initiatives of the government and analyses the prospects of the economy in the short to medium-term.

In Other News

Facing heat: Pakistani authorities announced a crackdown on Wednesday against Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group blamed for deadly attacks on Mumbai in 2008, lodging 23 cases on charges of terror financing and facilitation against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief.

Monsoon woes: At least 23 were killed and several missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains, leading to a flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.

Hitting back?: Ignored for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 twice over, Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (July 3). The BCCI announced Rayudu's decision on Wednesday evening through a media release.

Atrocities continue: A college student was allegedly gang-raped in Puttur area of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. The incident had taken place in February or March this year and came to light after the video of the incident recently went viral.

On Our Specials

Roadmap to recovery: The NDA government’s first full-fledged Union Budget in its second term comes at a crucial juncture. India’s economy has been passing through a difficult phase of late and the country is looking to the Budget to present a roadmap to recovery. The finance minister has her task cut out, as she prepares to tackle sagging growth, soaring unemployment and slackening consumption. Sumant Sinha lists out seven areas where Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget can make a difference.

Irked locals: As the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage started in Kashmir with the deployment of the largest number of security forces, locals in the Valley are irked by the measures that have hampered daily life. Civilian traffic has been blocked along the Kashmir stretch of the highway at the time of pilgrim movement, while railway services remained suspended between Qazigund and Banihal. From Jammu and Kashmir, Aakash Hassan finds out what the locals feel about the Amarnath yatra.

On Reel

87-year-old Charulatha Patel won the hearts of many at India vs Bangladesh match with her enthusiasm and zeal as she cheered for the men in blue. Meet the octogenarian who floored Anand Mahindra, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.