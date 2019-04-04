English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Rahul Gandhi’s Nomination Filing from Wayanad Today and Other Stories to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: INC/Twitter)
What to Watch Out For
Rahul Gandhi’s nomination filing from Wayanad today, Priyanka to accompany
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to file his nomination from his second seat of choice, Kerala’s Wayanad, today. His nomination filing comes even as his rival in his home borough of Amethi, BJP’s Smriti Irani begins campaigning in the constituency.
Rahul Gandhi’s sister and AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be accompanying the party chief. The two leaders are slated to embark on a massive roadshow from Kozhikode to Wayanad ahead of the filing.
Rahul Gandhi’s decision to battle it out on another seat, which is over 2000 km away from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is significant of the party’s efforts to boost its performance in the southern state which send 130 seats to the lower house.
The arrival: Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday night and was met by hundreds of zealous Congress workers and workers of their alliance partner in the state – the Indian Union Muslim League.
Rahul was also received by Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, Mullappally Ramachandran, IUML leaders PK Kunhalikutty and ET Muhammed Basheer.
The rivals: Rahul will be going head-to-head with Saritha Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore scandal, who is fighting as an independent candidate and BJP-backed National Democratic Alliance’s candidate Thushar Vellapally.
Nair, who had accused several high profile Congress leaders in the state of sexual harassment and rape, decided to take on the Gandhi scion as a mark of her protest "for not responding to her letters that sought action against the party leaders facing charges".
The new entrant is also contesting from Ernakulum.
The rival NDA camp’s Thushar Vellapally, who is the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) vice president, is also making his electoral debut. NDA was forced to shift Vellapally’s constituency from Thrissur to Wayanad after Congress chief zeroed-in on the constituency as his second seat.
Thushar is the son of Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of BDJS’ parent organisation - Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, which works for the welfare of Ezhava community, a backward caste with sizeable population in the state.
Wayanad’s woes: Squeezed between the forests and the hilly parts of Western Ghats, Wayanad is known for its rolling hills, a wide range of spices, best quality south Indian coffee and a unique variety of rice.
But, the farmers of the picturesque district in Kerala are immersed in huge debts and are living in dire poverty, especially after the deadly deluge in 2018. However, hope resides in them, especially after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from their constituency.
What You May Have Missed
Communal violence under NDA government increased by 28% over three years: report
Union minority affairs minister and a senior BJP leader had recently stated that there had been "no major" communal riots in the country and that India was in no need of a lynching law as most of the cases till now have been only criminal in nature. An IndiaSpend analysis of Home Ministry data in February 2018 revealed that communal violence under the National Democratic Alliance government led by the BJP increased by 28% over three years to 2017. According to the analysis, Uttar Pradesh (UP) — the most populous state in the country — reported most incidents (1,488) over the last decade. Read more about it here.
54,000 BSNL staff likely to lose jobs as Telecom Ministry waits for EC nod: Report
Close to 54,000 employees of the state-owned telecom operator BSNL are likely to lose their jobs once the Telecom Ministry seeks approval from the Election Commission to move its Cabinet proposal to offer voluntary retirement scheme. The board of the company has accepted the proposal for the layoff and is waiting for elections to get over before taking the final call, reports said on Wednesday. The telecom ministry is expected to seek approval from the Election Commission to move its Cabinet proposal to offer voluntary retirement scheme for MTNL and BSNL employees
News18 Special Report: United on issues, divided by parties: How western UP’s Dalits, Muslims can split votes, but none may go to BJP
Ahead of the upcoming polls, the debate on unemployment and caste atrocities has become the thread running through most conversations. This is no different for post-graduate students from Western UP’s Saharanpur, which was put on the map following the caste violence in 2017. Lack of jobs and the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are among the many grievances that the youth nurse. The 13-point roster system proposed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development that’s expected to drastically reduce reserved posts for teachers in universities and 10% quota for upper caste poor are the other issues the town’s young Dalit men remain concerned with. CNN-News18’s Arunima finds out what the electoral battle here could boil down to.
News18 Election Tracker: Congress plays the Meena card in Rajasthan, EC notice to Yogi Adityanath and BJP benches Kirit Somaiya
With 4 Meena candidates in Congress list, community asserts its clout in Rajasthan’s politics
During elections, social demographics and caste equations run deep in the desert state of Rajasthan. With Rajputs, Jats and Gujjars having a considerable presence and influence in the state, each community looks for its share in the pie. The state also has a sizable tribal population, about 14%, with the Meena community being considered the most influential. The fact is reflected in the Congress’ list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election as well. Four Meena leaders are in the poll fray on Congress tickets. Read more about it here.
EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' remark, seeks response by April 5
The Election Commission of India has issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks referring to the Indian Army as "Modi ki sena" (the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Adityanath had made the comments at a rally in Ghaziabad on April 1. The poll panel has given Adityanath till 5 pm on April 5 to offer a response. The EC had earlier directed all political parties and candidates to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
Kirit Somaiya, prominent BJP leader in Mumbai, dropped from list of contenders after ally Shiv Sena's opposition
The BJP on Wednesday dropped its sitting MP Kirit Somaiya, whose name was opposed by ally Shiv Sena, as its candidate from Mumbai North East. Shiv Sena had been bitterly opposed to Somaiya's candidature. And the BJP's decision to replace him with Manoj Kotal underscores its keenness to keep its Hindutva ally in good humour. Somaiya, an old BJP hand and one of its leading speakers on economic issues in Parliament, had been a trenchant critic of the Sena.
News18 Election Lab: Congress and BJP’s flagship poverty scheme and Rahul Gandhi’s education promise
Election armoury of BJP, Congress includes flagship schemes to tackle poverty, but will they work?
India is plagued by poverty and inequality. Taking cognizance of this ground reality in an election year, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress have announced flagship schemes. While the saffron party has offered 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, commonly known as the ‘EWS quota’, the grand old party has promised to implement the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). Will these schemes deliver? Rishika Pardikar analyses here.
Congress promises to raise education expenditure to 6% of GDP. Here's how much India is spending at present
In its Lok Sabha election manifesto released on Tuesday afternoon, the Congress promised “to double the allocation for education to 6 per cent of the GDP in five years” if voted to power. While the promise made by the Congress could prove to be a major boost for the education sector in the country, growth of public expenditure on education over the last couple of years shows that it would be an uphill task for any government that comes to power. Read Fazil Khan’s analysis here.
On Reel
The referendum held in 2016 showed that people wanted the UK to leave the European Union. Since then, several rounds of discussions have ensued on the withdrawal agreement. Here's what led to the chaos.
