News18 Daybreak| Rain Batters Mumbai, Heaviest Since 2005; India's COVID-19 Infection Tally Raced Past 19 lakh and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Fears of 2005-like flood situation amid heavy downpour in Mumbai, to continue for next 24 hours

Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, with public transport further disrupting due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads. The deluge on Wednesday evening brought up fears of the 2005 floods that had submerged large parts of the city.

GC Murmu J&K Lieutenant Governor Submits Resignation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, said sources. They added that Murmu is set to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) taking over from Rajiv Mehrishi, who will retire this week.

In Other News

‘Janmabhoomi Liberated’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to seers and other guests at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' said that with the construction of the grand Ram Temple, history is not only being made, but is being repeated. Modi laid the first brick of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 12:44 pm Wednesday.

Covid count: India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, while the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Summoned: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on the suspicion of money laundering and using late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funds. The actress has been called in to join the investigation on August 7.

Repercussions? Ninety per cent of a sample group of coronavirus-recovered patients in China's Wuhan city have reported lung damage and five per cent of them are again in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, according to a media report. A team at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University has been conducting follow-up visits with '100 recovered patients' since April.

On Our Specials

Sena’s displeasure: Expressing displeasure about not being invited to the Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena MP and veteran leader Sanjay Raut said It is painful to see that those who didn’t even bear a scratch in the Ram Janma Bhoomi struggle, are now at the forefront taking decisions on the issue, Vinaya Despande writes.

In conversation: Several Congress leaders welcomed 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya and termed August 5 as a day of “national unity”. Some are even clamouring to claim a role in sowing the seeds of the Ram temple project. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaks to Eram Agha on why he is not surprised at the stand taken by leaders of his erstwhile party on the Ram Mandir.