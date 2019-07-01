News18 Daybreak | Rajya Sabha Likely to Vote on J&K Reservation Bill Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Amit Shah set to table J&K Reservation Amendment bill in Rajya Sabha today

As the 46-day long Amarth Yatra kicks off under tight security, Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to table the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that grants special status to people living near the International Border.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to Shah’s proposal of the amendment bill and extension President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months.The debate saw Shah taking several digs at Congress, even blaming its leader – former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for “sowing the seeds of discontent” in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

After more resign, Rahul Gandhi to meet all Congress Chief Ministers today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the five-Congress ruled states today. The grand old party has been seeing an unprecedented crisis over its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha following which Rahul Gandhi expressed his decision to resign. A number of leaders from several state units also tendered their resignation, citing "collective responsibility". In today’s meeting, the Chief Ministers are expected to urge Gandhi to reconsider his decision to resign.

In Other News

Encephalitis in Assam: After Bihar, Assam is seeing an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis and the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome with the death toll reaching 12 on Sunday. Another 35 positive cases have been detected so far.

ICC World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow's solid century, combined with dazzling fifties from Jason Roy and Ben Stokes gave England a crucial 31-run victory over India. The hosts now just need to win their remaining game against New Zealand to confirm their semifinal spot.

Law and order in reckoning: In another incident of brute violence against a government official, a female forest range officer in Telangana and her colleagues on Sunday were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Koneru Krishna.

Surprise exit: Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016), on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting citing that it interfered with her faith and religion.

Not so fast: A day after agreeing to resume trade talks with China – even announcing the lifting of the ban on telecom giant Huawei, Donald Trump said that there was no timeline for reaching a deal. Trump also suggested that the two sides remain as far apart as they were before the G20 summit talks.

On Our Specials

Of expectations: Healthcare in India needs a rapid overhaul and many in the sector hope that the Union Budget would be able to galvanise this with an increase in spending in healthcare. Recently, a NITI Aayog report painted a grim image of two India’s when it came to healthcare. On the one hand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra topped the chart on the basis of overall performance, while five states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha — saw a decline in the overall health index score. Aniruddha Ghosal looks at if Modi government 2.0’s first budget will be able to save India’s ailing healthcare.

Insufficient action?: A Niti Aayog report in June last year revealed that 600 million people in India face high to extreme water stress in the country. About three-fourths of the households in the country do not have drinking water in their premises. With nearly 70% of water being contaminated, India is placed at 120th among 122 countries in the water quality index. What have state governments’ done to alleviate the crisis? Read Swati Dey’s analysis here.

On Reel

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is ready with her first Union Budget to be presented on July 5. In the run-up to the big reveal, here's a look at what women would want from the Budget.