News18 Daybreak | RBI Governor Served Notice, Security Beefed Up at Sabarimala , And Other Stories You May Have Missed
Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. (Image: AP)
Sabarimala tense: With the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala set to open for monthly pooja on November 5, the police are on high alert and tight security arrangements are in place in the backdrop of violent protests over the entry of women of menstrual age last month. 1,500 personnel, 100 of them women, are keeping vigil at Sabarimala and nearby areas and a 20-member commando team has been deployed at Sannidhanam, Nilackal and Pamba.
Match unmade: A day after filing for divorce, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said he was a simpleton who was forced to marry the “urbane” Aishwarya Rai and he could not “live with her anymore”. Tej Pratap filed for divorce from Aishwarya, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former chief minister Daroga Rai, at the Patna High Court on Friday.
Name game: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday justified the decision to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, equating the rationale with parents deciding against naming their children after mythological characters such as Ravan and Duryodhan.
New recruit: A Kashmiri student, who went missing after he was beaten during campus violence earlier this month at Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, has joined militancy. On Friday, his photograph, with an AK47 rifle and flag of ISIS in backdrop appeared on social media.
Everyday agony: Every time she steps back into her house, Deepika Singh Rajawat double-checks the main gate. She fears for the safety of her own daughter, her husband and herself. This heightened 24x7 alertness has become a part of her life ever since she took up the gang-rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl of Rasana in Kathua. Read her exclusive view only on News18.
Under the scanner: RBI Governor Urjit Patel has been served a show-cause notice by the Central Information Commission (CIC) for “dishonouring” a Supreme Court judgment on disclosure of wilful defaulters' list. The CIC has also asked the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make public the letter of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on bad loans.
The #MeToo movement is all about the power of collective sisterhood, but women are not necessarily natural allies in the workplace. Several of the stories that have emerged before and during this wave of #MeToo have illustrated this painfully. Asavari Singh explains why.
The Iconic Signature Bridge on Yamuna at Wazirabad is now open for public. Shri Kejriwal inaugurated the state of art Signature Bridge on 4th November 2018. The components of overall project that are independent of bridge are already in use by the public. The Main Bridge (Cable Stayed) over river Yamuna is also completed now to take the traffic and will be dedicated to public immediately after its inauguration. Get the first look only on News18.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
