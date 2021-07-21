News18 Daybreak | Report Claiming JDS-Cong Leaders Targeted with 'Pegasus' in 2019 Shocks Parl; Jeff Bezos Touches Down in Texas After 11-min Hop to Space Aboard

‘Won’t Meet Till He Apologises Publicly’: Signs That Amarinder-Sidhu Tiff is Far from Ending

In a comment indicating strained ties between Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue, Singh said he will not meet Sidhu until he tenders an apology for his “derogatory" tweets against him, his media advisor said on Tuesday.

Phone Numbers Used by French President Macron Among Potential Pegasus Spyware Targets: Report

Phone numbers used by French President Emmanuel Macron and top members of his government are among the potential targets for the Pegasus spyware supplied to several governments worldwide, the NGO that leaked the list of numbers said. Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media nonprofit, and Amnesty International initially had access to the leaked numbers, which they then shared with media organisations including The Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde.

Report Claiming JDS-Cong Leaders Targeted with ‘Pegasus’ in 2019 Shocks Parl. Then This Happened

The second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament was as tumultuous as the first with Pegasus snooping controversy leading to multiple disruptions in the Lok Sabha before it was adjourned for the day. While proceedings in the lower house were adjourned, the Rajya Sabha was able to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country after a couple of hours of disruptions in the morning.

UK PM’s Former Aide Says Boris Resisted Second Lockdown as ‘Most People Dying Were Over 80’

Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings launched new attacks on the British Prime Minister on Tuesday, accusing him of taking coronavirus lightly and revealing he held conversations about ousting him. In a BBC interview airing on Tuesday, the mastermind of Johnson’s anti-EU Brexit campaign said his former boss “put his own political interests ahead of people’s lives".

‘Very Happy Group’: Jeff Bezos Touches Down in Texas After 11-min Hop to Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket

A Blue Origin capsule carrying the wealthiest man on the planet Jeff Bezos, his younger brother Mark, an 82-year-old female pilot, and a high school graduate touched down in the west Texas desert after breaching the boundary of space, the company’s live broadcast showed. The spaceship floated down on three giant parachutes before firing a retro thruster, sending up a cloud of sand as it gently landed at one or two miles (kilometers) an hour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here