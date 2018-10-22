English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | RK Pachauri's Accuser Speaks Out, Ranveer Deepika Announce Wedding Date and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Amritsar Tragedy: Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilt onto railway tracks while watching the burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train, officials said. The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday ordered an inquiry into the tragic accident and also declared a one-day mourning in the state on Saturday.
Sabarimala Row: As the Sabarimala row in Kerala refuses to die down, Ayyappa devotees on Sunday prevented three women from climbing the holy hills. The women – all three Telugu-speaking – were going to the shrine without police protection but the protesters chanting Ayyappa mantras stopped them even as the cops looked on and did not intervene. Read about all the developments in the Sabarimala row on News18.
Pachauri Accused: A day after a Delhi court framed molestation charges against former TERI chief RK Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague, the victim spoke to News18 about the many trials that she went through much before the trial even began. Read excerpts from the interview only on News18.
Infiltration Foiled: Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed on Sunday in a gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
Civilians Killed: In another incident, six civilians and three militants were killed and 40 others injured in south Kashmir district of Kulgam on Sunday after a shootout and a mysterious explosion that followed.
Tying the Knot: After keeping the media guessing about their wedding for months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally confirmed that they are getting married next month. The wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.
Has Digvijaya Singh lost his influential position in Rahul Gandhi’s Congress or is the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister being kept out of the poll campaign as part of a strategy? Opinion is divided within the Congress circles. Read Rashid Kidwai's take on the senior leader's descent from being a mentor to an outcast.
As Kashmir continues to remain engulfed in a spate of violence, a 20-year-old is making the valley proud irrespective of all the hardships he has faced in life. Meet Irfan, the first blind cricketer from Kashmir who has represented Indian national Blind Cricket Team.
Has Digvijaya Singh lost his influential position in Rahul Gandhi’s Congress or is the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister being kept out of the poll campaign as part of a strategy? Opinion is divided within the Congress circles. Read Rashid Kidwai's take on the senior leader's descent from being a mentor to an outcast.
As Kashmir continues to remain engulfed in a spate of violence, a 20-year-old is making the valley proud irrespective of all the hardships he has faced in life. Meet Irfan, the first blind cricketer from Kashmir who has represented Indian national Blind Cricket Team.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
