News18 Daybreak | 'Rs 25-Cr Deal' Adds New Twist in Mumbai Drug Case; All-round Pakistan Thrash India by 10 Wickets

Mumbai Drugs Case: ‘Rs 25-Cr Deal’ Adds New Twist; NCB’s Wankhede Seeks Protection

In a new twist to the Mumbai drug bust case, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday claimed that the probe agency had asked him to sign blank papers and that there was a demand of Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan, an allegation that was rubbished by the NCB. Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Prabhakar claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life.

Jammu to Get Metro, Helicopter Services with Expanded Airport: Amit Shah Pledges at Rally

Addressing a rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu on Sunday, home minister Amit Shah announced that Jammu city will soon be connected with metro services. On the second day of his visit Shah while addressing a public rally said that Jammu Airport will be expanded and helicopter service will also be started in every district across Jammu and Kashmir. “Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It’s the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won’t let the people who disrupt the peace in J&K succeed,” HM Shah said.

T20 World Cup 2021: All-round Pakistan Thrash India by 10 Wickets; End WC Jinx

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday. Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai. Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

Bajrang Dal Vandalises ‘Ashram 3’ Sets in Bhopal, Says Web Series ‘Hurts Hindu Sentiments’; Ink Thrown at Prakash Jha

Agroup of Bajrang Dal members went on a rampage on the set of Prakash Jha’s web series on Sunday. The renowned filmmaker’s face was smeared with ink at the set in Bhopal. The incident was captured by eyewitnesses on mobile phones, where the Bajrang Dal members were chasing down crew members, managing to catch at least one of them and beating him mercilessly with a metal light stand. Reportedly, the right-wing group members stated that Jha’s web series ‘Ashram’ starring Bobby Deol was an assault on Hinduism and it hurt the community’s sentiments. They claimed that the shooting will not resume until the title was changed.

First Zika Virus Case Reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur; Infected IAF Officer Under Treatment

A Zika virus case has been reported in this district of Uttar Pradesh, a health official said on Sunday. He said a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur. Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district. Following mysterious symptoms in the case, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

Civilian Killed Near CRPF Camp in J&K’s Shopian, Police Say Caught in Crossfire

A civilian was killed early Sunday morning in Zainpora area of Shopian in South Kashmir but the circumstances leading to the death are still being investigated. Multiple versions were offered by the police and security forces over the death of Shahid Ajaz, a labourer who would occasionally sell fruits. So far, what is clear is that Ajaz was shot near a CRPF camp. Pictures surfacing on social media show Ajaz’s body lying next to a vehicle, his head rested against the wheel, legs stretched and arms inside his ‘pheran’ (long garment worn Kashmiris) and a bag from which vegetables and fruits were strewn on the road.

