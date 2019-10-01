News18 Daybreak | SC Bench to Hear Petitions Against Scrapping of Article 370 From Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

SC bench to hear petitions against scrapping of J&’s Article 370 from today

The Supreme Court today will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The petitions raise issues of alleged restrictions on the movement of journalists in Kashmir as well as the alleged illegal detention of minors in the Valley. The top court had on Monday postponed the hearings and posted them for today. CJI Ranjan Gogoi reasoned that the court was pressed for time as it also had to tend to the Ayodhya matter. A five-judge bench will set to hear the petitions at 11.15 am today.

FIR filed against PMC officials, charges them with ‘collusion’ and causing losses of Rs 4000 crore in 11 years

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered FIRs against the senior officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank case for dishonestly causing losses to the bank to the tune of Rs 4355 crore. The FIR named bank's former chairman Waryam Singh, managing director Joy Thomas among others. The HDIL promoters are said to have colluded with the bank management to draw loans, which were not re-payed or classified as so. Congress leader and former MP Sanjay Nirupam will today lead a delegation of disgruntled customers to meet RBI officials.

In Other News

Shahjahanpur case: The district court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Monday rejected the bail application of former Union Minister Chinmayanand and also the law student who had accused him of sexual misconduct. They will now have to seek relief from the Allahabad High Court.

Slowdown in effect: The eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity-- in August recorded a 0.5 per cent decline in output. The sectors including coal, crude and oil industries had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year.

Deluge continues: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents amounting to 148 in the country. The IMD has predicted more rains in the days to come.

A change of fields: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, wrestler Babita Phogat and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh were among 78 candidates named by BJP for Haryana assembly elections to be held across on October 21.

No reprieve: The Delhi High Court on Monday once again denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, saying the veteran Congress leader could influence witnesses. The former Union minister will thus remain in judicial custody till October 3.

On Our Specials

Taking root: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has stepped up its activities in Bihar to strengthen its roots among the backward and extremely backward castes which have hitherto been the supporter of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar. Ashok Mishra writes that like its ongoing drive among tribes of Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh, the RSS is interacting with people at the grassroots level and trying to rope in the intermediary castes to its side in Bihar, where caste affiliations still influence voting patterns.

On Reel

Academically weak students in IITs will now get a choice to opt for a three-year B.Sc degree instead of B.Tech without dropping out of the prestigious institutions midway. Watch to know more.

