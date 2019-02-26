English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | SC Hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Land Dispute Case Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
What to Watch Out For
SC hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute case today
Supreme Court hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is slated to take place on Tuesday. A 5-judge constitution bench will be taking up all the 14 petitions against the Allahabad High Court verdict.
The landmark 2010 Allahabad court judgement had directed that the disputed land be divided into three parts between the Ram Lalla represented by the Hindu Maha Sabha, the Sunni Wakf and the Nirmohi Akhara.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul will be presiding over the matter today.
Of delays: Previously, the January 10 hearing was postponed as Justice UU Lalit, who was to be a part of the bench, recused himself after petitioners pointed out that he had been a lawyer for Kalyan Singh in a case related to contempt of court.
Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was demolished following severe rioting by right-wing groups.
‘Excess’ access: The Centre had on January 29 moved the apex court seeking its nod to return the area around the disputed site back to the original owners – the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.
The 67.7 acres of land and the structures around the site were acquired by the Narasimharao-led government back in 1993 in view of the law and order situation.
The Centre’s plea struck controversy as handing over of this ‘excess’ land around the site will incontrovertibly spell the possibility of curtailed access to the land.
Conflict breakdown: The dispute over the land in Ayodhya came to a head in the 1980s when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups opposed the presence of Babri Masjid on the site.
In 1992 came the riots allegedly led by right-wing groups in which the Babri Masjid was razed and 2000 people killed.
In 1994 a three-person bench constituted by the Supreme Court on the issue refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench saying that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
Then in 2010 came the landmark Allahabad court judgement. The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and the Sunni Waqf Board petitioned the apex court against the Allahabad court judgement following which the order to divide the land was stayed.
Rising India Summit on its second day will see panels with Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley
The second day of the Rising India Summit on Tuesday will see multiple panels with several of India’s notable names, including BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
On the first day of the News18 Rising India Summit yesterday, a combative Prime Minister Modi, the keynote speaker, gave a full report card of his tenure. Rubbishing attacks over poor job growth PM Modi, asked how it was possible that India was making rapid strides on several economic fronts without creating new jobs. “Is it possible that with India growing at record rates, there are no jobs in the country? With FDI at an all-time high, Indians moving out of poverty at a record rate, roads and railway lines being constructed, how is India not producing jobs,” Modi asked.
Modi also took several digs at the opposition parties, particularly the Congress, on issues of Aadhar and inflation. Using the phrase, "mehengai dayan khaye jaat hai (the daayan named inflation)" the PM said, “Inflation during UPA time was 10 per cent, now it is as low as 2-3 per cent” and added that “during the UPA government, India was put in the category of “fragile five” in 2013. Now, India has not only moved out of the group, but it has also become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world”.
What You May Have Missed
NIA identifies owner of car used in Pulwama terror attack, says accused is a Jaish member
In a major breakthrough in the Pulwama attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the owner of the Maruti Eco car that was used to attack a CRPF convoy killing at least 40 jawans on February 14. The NIA, in a statement, said the owner of the car was Sajjad Bhatt, son of Md Maqbool Bhat, resident of Bijbehara district in Anantnag 2. “Sajjad was a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom, Shopian…He has reportedly now joined Jaish-e-Mohammad," an NIA spokesperson said. The investigations found that the car, which had originally belonged to a certain Md Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, had changed hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad.
BSP-SP announce alliance pre-poll tie-up in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced that they would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh together. Of the 29 seats in MP, the SP will contest three while in Uttarakhand, it will contest one of the five Lok Sabha seats. The announcement comes close on the heels of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati joining hands in Uttar Pradesh. For the polls in the state, which sends the highest number of lawmakers to the lower house, the parties decided on a 38-37 seat-sharing arrangement. SP conceded one seat to accommodate one of their smaller allies.
News18 Elections Lab: How SP-BSP alliance has been carved out to cater to each other’s strengths
With more number of urban constituencies in its kitty as per the seat-sharing deal between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is set for a tougher contest with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), given the latter's strong support base among urban voters. While the SP will contest 11 urban or semi-urban seats out of its quota of 37 seats, the BSP will field candidates in seven such constituencies from its quota of 38 seats in the alliance. What can we gauge from this seat-sharing arrangement? Read Fazil Khan’s analysis.
Karnataka deputy CM hints at caste discrimination, says was denied top post thrice
Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that he was denied the post of CM three times as he belongs to the Dalit community. "PK Basavalingappa and KH Ranganath missed the chief ministerial post. Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become the CM. I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made the deputy CM," Parameshwara said at an event in Davangere on Sunday. Parmeshwara went onto add that in spite reservations caste discrimination was pervasive in the government level. “There has been injustice in promotions," he said. Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he does not know in what context the statement was made.
On Reel
Hollywood's big night - which went host-less for the first time in two decades, finished with a star-studded show on Monday. Here are some highlights.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Spotify to Delay India Launch After Being Sued by Warner Music; is it For Leverage Ahead of Contract Renewals?
- Bye-bye Beverley: End Credits Roll For Paris's Last Adult Cinema Theater
- World Cup Won't Define me as a Cricketer: de Villiers
- India vs Australia: Bumrah Relives That Superlative 19th Over at Vizag
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results