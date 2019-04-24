English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | SC Judges' Set-up Panel on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against CJI Gogoi and Other Stories You Need to Watch out For
What to Watch Out For
Justice SA Bobde to conduct inquiry into allegation of sexual harassment against CJI Ranjan Gogoi
The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, was on Tuesday appointed to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the CJI.
The panel, which also consists of Justice NV Ramana and Justice Indira Banerjee, will conduct an internal inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations leveled against the CJI.
Last week, a former junior court assistant sent written complaints to 22 judges alleging that she had been sexually harassed by Ranjan Gogoi.
Lawyer who claimed CJI framed in sexual harassment case called for personal appearance: Meanwhile, the Special Bench led by Justice Mishra decided to examine an affidavit filed a Supreme Court advocate, Utsav Singh Bains, with information that there was a larger conspiracy afoot to frame the CJI in a false case. The SC has directed Bains for personal appearance on Wednesday to corroborate his contentions that there is a conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.
Bains, in his affidavit filed on April 22, said he was approached by a man who identified himself to be a relative of the former apex court employee. This man, Bains, claimed had offered him up to Rs 1.5 crore to file the false case. The person, however, had turned evasive when asked by Bains to be specific about his relationship with the woman. The lawyer said he had reliable information that a larger plot was up against the CJI in which “fixers” involved in a “cash-for-judgment racket” were involved.
Recent Developments: Justice Bodge confirmed that the procedure will not be a formal judicial proceeding. “This is going to be an in-house procedure which does not contemplate representation of advocate on behalf of parties,” he said. He further clarified that there will be no stipulated time frame of the inquiry and all will depend on what comes of it, which will be “confidential”.
The first hearing will be conducted on Friday and the apex court secretary general has also been asked to be ready with all documents and materials.
A ‘special’ hearing: The top court had on Saturday, convened an unprecedented hearing following news of the sexual harassment complaint. The hearing was presided over by the CJP Ranjan Gogoi himself, who dismissed all claims saying that there was a “bigger force” to “deactivate” the office of CJI.
Gogoi’s presence in the hearing was heavily criticised with several including former Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde calling it “morally and legally” wrong.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also criticised the proceedings calling it a “violation of procedure established by law as well as principles of natural Justice." The SCBA also passed a resolution seeking an impartial investigation into the allegations.
The top court will also be hearing a matter related to the sexual harassment case against the CJI.
What You May Have Missed
Islamic State claims responsibility for bombings in Sri Lanka, releases photo of attackers
The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka, and released a photo and video of the men it said were involved in the attacks. "Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters," IS propaganda agency Amaq said in a statement.
Recent Developments: In a later statement, the group gave the noms de guerre of seven people it said were behind the "blessed attack" that targeted Christians during their "blasphemous holiday". The group said that three fighters named as Abu Obeidah, Abu Baraa and Abu Moukhtar were behind the attacks on the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels. Three other fighters -Abu Hamza, Abu Khalil and Abu Mohammad were named in the statement as the ones responsible for the attacks on three churches. A seventh fighter named Abu Abdallah is said to have killed three police officers in an attack in a Colombo suburb.
The terrorist groups's Amaq News Agency also released a 59-second video showing the attackers pledging to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The perpetrators: Meanwhile, several reports on Tuesday said that the sons of wealthy Colombo spice trader Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim — were among the perpetrators. Reports say that 33-year old Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim and 31-year-old Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim blew themselves up as guests queued for breakfast at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital.
A leader of the left-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party, Ibrahim is close friends with the minister for industry and commerce Rishath Bathiudeen and was seen in many of opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa’s receptions.
What next: Amid the ongoing investigation, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena announced that he is likely to remove the heads of defence forces within the next 24 hours for failing to share prior intel of the attacks. PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier said that he had not been told of the intelligence report from April 11.
66% recorded in third phase of voting as controversy brews around Modi’s roadshow
Voting in the largest phase took place on Tuesday with a total of 116 seats going to the polls. According to initial data released by the Election Commission, 66% of the electorate in the polling constituencies turned up to vote. This is a 3% drop from the 2014 elections, which recorded a voter turnout of 69.3%. The numbers are, however, likely to increase.
Tuesday’s polls was an action-packed one with several high-profile voters casting their vote. PM Narendra Modi himself cast his vote from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad constituency following which he held a ‘roadshow’. The rival Congress party cried foul over the roadshow and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission claiming that PM Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct. The poll panel, in response, said that it has sought a report from the Gujarat Chief Election Officer.
Meanwhile, polling in some of Kerala constituencies were marred by the deaths of eleven voters over “natural causes”. West Bengal also witnessed a tragic conflict when a scuffle between Congress and Trinamool Congress workers in Murshidabad eventually led to the death of the former.
News18 Election Tracker: BJP’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’, Rahul Gandhi invites more trouble and non-bailable warning issued to Arvind Kejriwal
Sunny Deol adds to star power in BJP, fielded from Gurdaspur; Kirron Kher gets Chandigarh
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol joined BJP on Tuesday and is being fielded from Punjab’s Gurdaspur seat. Speculations of Deol’s entry into the party had been doing the rounds following his meeting with BJP president at Pune airport last week. "The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji… Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said after joining the party in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railways minister Piyush Goyal. The saffron party also announced the names of two other candidates. Kirron Kher retained her Chandigarh seat while former IAS officer Som Prakash was fielded from Hoshiarpur replacing Union Minister Vijay Sampla.
SC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance in contempt petition hearing and another controversy sparks around Congress chief
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret on Monday. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear BJP MP Menakshi Lekhi’s contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France next Tuesday, April 30. This wasn’t the last of Rahul Gandhi’s troubles as he came under fire from the BJP for referring to Amit Shah as a ‘murder accused’ in a rally. In response to his comments, Amit Shah said that the case against him had been politically motivated and there is no evidence. “I don't want to comment much on Rahul Gandhi's legal knowledge.”
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against Kejriwal, Sisodia & Yogendra Yadav
A Delhi court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav for failing to appear before it in a criminal defamation complaint filed in 2013 by a ticket aspirant. The warrants were issued against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Kejriwal and Sisodia, and Yadav, who was then in the AAP, after it was noted that nobody was present from their side during the hearing on the complaint filed by advocate Surender Kumar Sharma. He had alleged that in 2013 he was approached by volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, but was later denied a ticket. The court has now posted the matter for Wednesday.
On Reel
Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a recent rally in Maharashtra drew a parallel between Narendra Modi, Lalit Modi and Neerav Modi. He asked 'Why are all thieves are Modi'. News18 travelled to the highway town of Modi Nagar to find out what the residents think about the allegations
