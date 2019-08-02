News18 Daybreak | SC Likely to Hear Ayodhya Land Dispute Case Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Supreme Court sets 45-day deadline, appoints Delhi District judge for trial in cases relating to Unnao rape

The Supreme Court on Thursday set a 45-day deadline for trial in the five cases related to the Unnao rape survivor even as it directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the probe in the woman’s accident case within a week. SC also designated the court of Tis Hazari (West) District Judge Dharmesh Sharma as the competent court to hold trial in five criminal cases relating to the rape case. Uttar Pradesh government was also directed to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as interim compensation. Meanwhile, BJP has expelled the four-time MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao woman.

Supreme Court likely to hear Ayodhya land dispute case today after mediation panel submits report

The Supreme Court is likely to consider today the "outcome" of mediation proceedings conducted by a panel set up to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and may decide whether to hear the matter or continue with the mediation. On July 18, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31. The bench, which had perused a report about the progress of the mediation process till July 18, had said its contents will remain confidential according to an earlier order.

In Other News

Growing anxiety: Amid rising anxiety and uncertainty fuelled by additional troop deployment in the Kashmir Valley, the state police has withdrawn security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts. Meanwhile, sources said that an additional 25,000 troops have been called into the Valley even as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) continue to deny such reports.

Extension granted: The Centre has given a one-month extension to complete the enumeration process for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam by August 31, when the final list of the state's residents will be published. The decision was taken as the exercise to enumerate the list could not be completed by July 31.

Election sop: In a pre-election sop, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that electricity in the capital would be free for those who consume less than 200 units a month while those who consume between 201 and 400 units would be given a 50 per cent subsidy.

Tariff wars: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting September 1 even as talks aimed at easing tensions between the world's two largest economies continue.

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith marked his return to test cricket with a hundred before Australia were bowled out for 284 on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. England openers Rory Burns and Jason Roy safely negotiated two over before the close of play to finish at 10 for no loss.

On Our Specials

Money and muscle: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, prime accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, has been behind bars for almost two years now and yet, his party till very recently had not dared to completely snap its ties with the tainted politician. This is, despite the massive public outrage following charges of deep-rooted conspiracy behind a road accident that has left the rape survivor battling for her life. Pranshu Mishra writes how Sengar is not alone in the league of tainted muscle men-moneyed politicians who continue to call the shots and derive support from political parties.

Hobbs and Shaw review: Branching out of a franchise like The Fast and the Furious without its most known face Vin Diesel demonstrates the production house’s faith in the relatively newer entries to the series, and the makers were not wrong in their assessment as the charm of Dwayne Johnson and cynicism of Jason Statham make a heady cocktail which makes you whistle at the top of your lungs. Rohit Vats in his review of this spin-off writes how the movie with its adrenaline-filled twists and turns makes you want to totally ignore the original star-cast.

On Reel

It’s a deadly storm over a cup of coffee that shows no sign of abatement. The founder of India’s largest coffee chain, Café Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha's body was fished out of a river two days after he went missing. But how did VG Siddhartha become the 'Coffee King' of India?