News18 Daybreak | SC Looks to Conclude Hearing in Ayodhya Case Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

SC looks to conclude hearing in Ayodhya case today, brings forward deadline again

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it looks forward to conclude the hearing in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case today and asked the parties to wrap up their arguments. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline for October 18 to finish their arguments. Giving the time frame to the concerned parties, the apex court said it would extend the hearing duration and sit till 5pm today to give time for final submissions and rejoinders to the Hindu and Muslim parties. The judgment will be reserved by the bench if the arguments conclude.

IMF slashes India's growth rate from 7.3 to 6.1% in 2019 as economy continues to stutter

The IMF on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections. This comes just two days after the World Bank revised India's growth projection for the financial year 2019-20 from 7.5 per cent to 6 per cent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April had said that India will grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019. The downward revision, the IMF said, is relative to the April 2019 WEO of 1.2 percentage points for 2019 and 0.5 percentage point for 2020 reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand. It, however, noted that the Indian economy is expected to pick up the next year at 7.0 per cent.

In Other News

Tragic: A 39-year-old doctor who had an account with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly committed suicide at her residence in the metropolis' Versova area, making it the third death of a depositor in the last two days.

On the edge: The police on Tuesday detained half a dozen women activists, including the sister and daughter of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, during a march to protest against abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

No respite: Just two days before the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram was set to expire in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the CBI, a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him and take him into custody.

Brushed aside: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday brushed aside speculations that he would join the BJP and said it would not happen "at the moment" as neither he nor union home minister Amit Shah had any discussion about it during their recent meeting.

Another defection: With the campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls entering the last lap, former chief minister Narayan Rane, who is struggling to stay politically relevant in his old bastion of Sindhudurg district in Konkan, on Tuesday joined the BJP. He also merged his outfit Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) with the ruling party.

Google Pixel 4: Google on Tuesday announced the new completely wire-free Pixel Buds, new Nest Mini and Nest Wi-Fi devices, and of course the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. However, much to the chagrin of Indian customers, the new smartphones will not be launched here as it comprises radar technology.

On Our Specials

A rudderless ship: If you look at the communication strategy of the Congress – which at the moment resembles a rudderless ship caught in a maelstrom – it offers an insight into why the party seems completely directionless right now. It is apparent that the party has been imprudent with words and communication. It has failed to see the glaring fact that times have changed. The communication gap becomes more apparent when one considers the fact that the Congress media department has been almost headless for a while, with Randeep Singh Surjewala focused on next week’s Haryana elections. Pallavi Ghosh explains why the Congress is left fumbling for words when faced with a combative BJP.

Nov(b)el dangers: India has no dearth of Nobel laureates. It has produced five winners across fields including Rabindranath Tagore (Literature), CV Raman (Physics), Mother Teresa (Peace), Amartya Sen (Economics) and Kailash Satyarthi (Peace). Apart from them, four Indian origin persons including Har Gobind Khorana, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and most recently, Bengal's Abhijit V Banerjee. However, as Rakhi Bose explains why Banerjee, who won the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating poverty", must take note of a grave issue that could be facing him - how to protect his Nobel Prize from thieves or worse. ​

On Reel

51-year-old Sanjay Gulati died of a stroke after returning from a protest against PMC scam. But his tragic story begins after he lost his job following the grounding of Jet Airways. Watch to know more here.

Curated and compiled by Karan Anand

