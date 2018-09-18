English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | SC May Quash Cases Against 5 Activists, Coup Rumours Take Ground in Karnataka, And Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Arun Ferreira, a human rights activist and lawyer, after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
In case you missed it
PM's birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 68 on September 17 and the country celebrated with pujas, discounts and sweets. A 568 kg laddoo was unveiled, students prayed in Varanasi, and a short film featuring the PM's early life was also released to mark the day.
Major merger: In an effort to consolidate the worsening public sector asset stress, the Union government has decided to merge three state-owned banks — Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda. This move will create India’s third-largest lender. But what does this mean for the country? Read to find out.
Criminal candidate: Shambhulal Regar, the man accused of burning and hacking to death a Muslim man in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, is all set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra. The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena, a lesser known political outfit in UP, has offered Regar a ticket and has also claimed that he has accepted the offer.
Coup in the air: Rumour of a coup attempt to dislodge the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka is gaining ground with the BJP summoning all its MLAs to the state capital on Wednesday. The ruling combine has alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to topple the four-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government using “illegal and unconstitutional” means.
Words of assurance: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will quash the case against the five arrested activists if the evidence against them is “cooked up” by the Maharashtra police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.
Controversial reverence: Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has landed himself in controversy for allowing a party worker to wash his feet and then drink the water that was used for washing the feet. The incident came to light after a video showing party BJP worker Pawan Shah washing Dubey’s feet and drinking the used water went viral on Sunday.
Agree or disagree?
Of the total votes polled for all four posts, NOTA alone got 27,739 votes. NOTA votes polled for each post were: President — 6211, VP – 6445, Secretary -6810 and Joint Secretary – 8273. For the secretary’s posts, NOTA had more votes than the AAP-backed CYSS candidate. Siddharth Mishra writes how this rise in the number of NOTAs could be an issue of frustration among the educated youth towards politics.
On reel
More than 500 men and women had gathered outside the house of Chandrashekhar Azad in Uttar Pradesh's Chhutmalpur on Sunday just to get a glimpse of the Bhim Army chief, two days after he was released from jail. Most in the crowd were aware of the social and political change Chandrashekhar can bring about. But while he talks of "uprooting the Bhim Army", the leader is yet to make up his mind on elections.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQrI5DtsJ_U
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
PM's birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 68 on September 17 and the country celebrated with pujas, discounts and sweets. A 568 kg laddoo was unveiled, students prayed in Varanasi, and a short film featuring the PM's early life was also released to mark the day.
Major merger: In an effort to consolidate the worsening public sector asset stress, the Union government has decided to merge three state-owned banks — Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda. This move will create India’s third-largest lender. But what does this mean for the country? Read to find out.
Criminal candidate: Shambhulal Regar, the man accused of burning and hacking to death a Muslim man in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, is all set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra. The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena, a lesser known political outfit in UP, has offered Regar a ticket and has also claimed that he has accepted the offer.
Coup in the air: Rumour of a coup attempt to dislodge the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka is gaining ground with the BJP summoning all its MLAs to the state capital on Wednesday. The ruling combine has alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to topple the four-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government using “illegal and unconstitutional” means.
Words of assurance: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will quash the case against the five arrested activists if the evidence against them is “cooked up” by the Maharashtra police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.
Controversial reverence: Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has landed himself in controversy for allowing a party worker to wash his feet and then drink the water that was used for washing the feet. The incident came to light after a video showing party BJP worker Pawan Shah washing Dubey’s feet and drinking the used water went viral on Sunday.
Agree or disagree?
Of the total votes polled for all four posts, NOTA alone got 27,739 votes. NOTA votes polled for each post were: President — 6211, VP – 6445, Secretary -6810 and Joint Secretary – 8273. For the secretary’s posts, NOTA had more votes than the AAP-backed CYSS candidate. Siddharth Mishra writes how this rise in the number of NOTAs could be an issue of frustration among the educated youth towards politics.
On reel
More than 500 men and women had gathered outside the house of Chandrashekhar Azad in Uttar Pradesh's Chhutmalpur on Sunday just to get a glimpse of the Bhim Army chief, two days after he was released from jail. Most in the crowd were aware of the social and political change Chandrashekhar can bring about. But while he talks of "uprooting the Bhim Army", the leader is yet to make up his mind on elections.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQrI5DtsJ_U
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...