News18 Daybreak | SC Set to Hear Rebel Karnataka MLAs' Plea Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Karnataka crisis may take new turn today as SC set to hear rebel MLAs' plea

A crucial hearing on the Karnataka political crisis will take place today in the Supreme Court, which will examine "weighty" constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of 15 of the 16 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition. The top court had last week issued interim orders to maintain status quo in terms of accepting the resignations. The beleaguered government, however, got a lease of life on Monday when a vote of confidence was scheduled on July 18. The vote of confidence, which is unlikely to see the participating of the rebel lawmakers who are still camping out in Mumbai, will take place at 11 am.

Lok Sabha passes National Investigation Agency Amendment Bill amid opposition protest

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, giving more teeth to the NIA in probing terror cases in India and abroad. The amendments will allow the NIA to probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking and investigate terror attacks on Indians and Indian interests abroad. The bill was passed despite several opposition leaders criticizing it and accusing the government of using investigating agencies for “political vendetta”. The lawmakers also said that the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community.

In Other News

Ban lifted: Pakistan opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on Tuesday morning, effectively removing the ban on Indian flights that were not allowed to use a majority of its airspace since the Balakot air strikes. The move is expected to come as a major relief to Air India, which suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs 491 crore.

Floods in Assam: The death toll in floods and landslides in Assam has risen to 15 with four more deaths reported on Monday from Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailankandi districts. So far, 13 people have reportedly died in the second wave of floods, and two others in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

IMA scam: Soon after IMA scam mastermind Mansoor Khan released a video saying that he would return to India within 24 hours, former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was detained by the Special Investigation Team. Baig is among the MLAs who had tendered his resignation on July 9.

Medium of education: Maithili and Bhojpuri, traditionally spoken in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar, will soon be taught in Delhi schools as an optional language to students between classes VIII and XII. While the Aam Aadmi Party government said that the move is a push towards the development of regional languages, the BJP suspects otherwise.

On Our Specials

Dry days to come?: India receives 80 per cent of its rainfall during the southwest monsoons between June and September. Hence, these months are crucial indicators of whether or not the country will experience droughts in the coming months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, between June 1 and July 10, the overall rainfall in the country was deficient by 14 per cent. Rishika Pardikar looks at whether the depreciation in rainfall levels is an early sign of drought.

Twisted tale: A forest department official posted in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has been arrested along with two of his accomplices for allegedly posing as a Maoist to extort money from contractors, fuel station owners and state government officials for the past five years. The police were first alerted to the gang’s handiwork after it threatened the Padampur BDO and asked for money a few months ago. The trio was then arrested by the police on Sunday and cash of Rs 1.65 lakh was seized from their possession. Read Anand ST Das’ report to find out more.

On Reel

Amid the sea of white shirts, black ties and pocket protectors inside NASA's firing room for the liftoff of Apollo 11 sat JoAnn Morgan. Being the first female launch controller in a male-dominated industry was anything but easy for Morgan. Watch to know more.