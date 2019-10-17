News18 Daybreak | SC to Conduct Closed-door Proceeding in Ayodhya Land Dispute Case Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

SC to conduct closed-door proceeding on mediation report in Ayodhya land dispute case today

The Supreme Court will today conduct a closed-door proceeding on the mediation report in the politically sensitive case of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The meeting comes a day after the apex court concluded the daily hearings in the case on Wednesday.

High-voltage hearing: The concluding day of the marathon hearing during which CJI Gogoi observed "enough is enough" was marked by high drama when Rajeev Dhavan, a senior counsel for the Muslim parties, tore a pictorial map provided by the Hindu Mahasabha purportedly showing the exact birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya. Reports have now emerged that the Muslim side is ready to the drop claim over the 2.77 acres land and settle.

Longest-drawn controversy: After about 70 years of the legal battle in independent India and 90 years during the British rule, the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute of Ayodhya stands out as probably the longest-drawn controversy in the country’s history. Pranshu Mishra draws a timeline of how the dispute began and how it gradually moved on to the stage when the Supreme Court is expected to deliver the much-awaited verdict in the matter by mid-November.

Recovering losses: Promoters of real estate group HDIL, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, who are the prime accused in the PMC Bank scam, have requested the RBI and investigation agencies to sell off their assets, including a yacht, a Rolls Royce and an aircraft, to pay off the bank's dues.

Tragic: A Punjab-based apple trader was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. This is the third such incident in as many days in the Valley. Earlier on Wednesday, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was killed in Pulwama.

Ahead of Maha polls: The BJP could storm into power in Maharashtra on its own, party chief and union home minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. A confident Shah said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will get a two-thirds majority.

A walk-out: Congressional Democrats walked out of a White House meeting on the Syria issue on Wednesday, claiming President Donald Trump insulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi by calling her a "third-rate politician".

Shocking: A 53-year-old Indian-origin IT professional has been arrested after he dramatically walked into a Northern California police station along with a body in his car and confessed to having killed three others at his apartment, over 350 km away.

A missed call: Close to four lakh Muslims in Assam gave “missed calls” for primary membership of the BJP in the past three months, say party leaders, indicating a trend that could rank among the highest across all states in the country. They join another two lakh who had registered since 2015, constituting around 13 per cent of the total 47 lakh such calls the party has received from residents of the state so far. Rajeev Bhattacharya writes about why Muslims might be “rushing” to join the party’s ranks.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided, in principle, to keep Pakistan in its Grey List till February 2020, directing Islamabad to take extra measures for the complete elimination of terror financing and money laundering. Watch to know more.

Angana Chakrabarti

