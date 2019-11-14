News18 Daybreak | SC to Deliver Verdicts on Sabarimala, Rafale Review Petitions Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Action-packed Day in SC today as court to deliver verdicts on Sabarimala, Rafale review petitions

Today is set to be an action-packed day as the Supreme Court will deliver verdicts in the Sabarimala and Rafale review petitions. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench will deliver the judgments before he demits office on November 17.

Sabarimala: The five-judge constitution had heard pleas against an earlier judgement that had lifted the unofficial entry ban on women within the menstruating age inside Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The apex court had reserved its decision after hearing the main petitioners Nair Service Society, a former Thantry of the temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Rafale: The bench will pronounce its verdict in another politically sensitive case in which a review has been sought of the December 14, 2018, judgment by which the Narendra Modi-government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale fighter jets. The deal with France had sparked a massive political slugfest over the allegations that preference had been given Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence the French manufacturer’s offshore partner.

Amit Shah breaks silence on Maharashtra impasse, Says Shiv Sena’s new demands not acceptable to BJP

BJP President Amit Shah said no one had earlier raised objections when Narendra Modi and he had publicly projected Devendra Fadnavis as the party’s chief ministerial face in Maharashtra, were the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to win the Assembly elections. He further added that the Shiv Sena now had come up with new demands that were not acceptable to his party. Shah said he was not in favour of mid-term elections and noted that all parties have six months to stake claim to form government if they manage a majority.

In Other News

Capital relapses: The anti-pollution authority EPCA ordered closure of schools in Delhi-NCR for the next two days as pollution in the region hovered close to emergency levels. The Central Pollution Control Board also advised people to avoid outdoor exposure.

Historic: The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump went public as lawmakers began their first televised public hearings. Democrats leading the probe summoned three US diplomats who previously expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings Ukraine.

Appeasement: After protest by students against provisions of fee hike, dress code and curfew timings that intensified over the last few days, Jawaharlal Nehru University administration announced a partial roll-back in the fee hike and assistance for students of economically weaker sections.

Off the pedestal: The Supreme Court ruled that the office of the Chief Justice of India is a public authority under the Right to Information Act. The bench said nobody wants a "system of opaqueness", but the judiciary cannot be destroyed in the name of transparency.

Kar-nataka: The Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs who defected on orders of the then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar but allowed their plea to contest the by-election to be held on December 5.

Final call: The Department of Telecommunications has notified operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court. As per DoT’s estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel is Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL Rs 10,675.18 crore.

On Our Specials

Strayed stance: Even in the unpredictable world of politics, the Shiv Sena’s decision to snap ties with long-standing, yet estranged ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and attempt an understanding with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government in Maharashtra, has taken many by surprise. Dhaval Kulkarni writes that in a post-ideology age, the sole conviction of politicians and their parties, is gaining power and holding on to it.​

On Reel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the office of the Chief Justice of India is a public authority under the Right to Information Act.

