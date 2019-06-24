News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Petition on Encephalitis Outbreak Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Supreme Court to hear petition on Encephalitis outbreak in Bihar today

The top court is likely to take up a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to provide all medical assistance to take on the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar. The death toll of children fighting Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar crossed 140 on Sunday. The state health department has pegged the number of those affected by the disease at 600. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be raising the issue in the Parliament today. AES has been a serious public health problem in India for years. Bihar, particularly the district of Muzaffarpur, has reported cases of acute encephalitis among children since 1995. Here’s how years of government apathy failed Bihar’s infants.

As Iran-US tensions escalate after drone attack, Donald Trump says Tehran will face new sanctions

The US government is likely to press new sanctions on Iran today after President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran’s “absolutely broken” economy will face “major” repercussions. On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone, an incident that Washington said happened in international airspace. Trump later said he had called off a military strike to retaliate because it could have killed 150 people. The US President further claimed that Iran wanted to negotiate because of the relentless economic pressure from sanction.

In Other News

Allies to foes?: Mayawati has accused Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of "working hand in glove with the BJP" to frame her in Taj corridor case. She also blamed former ally Akhilesh for the alliance's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Tragedy in Rajasthan: At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday. The Ashok Gehlot government announced Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the deceased’s next of kin.

War of words: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police engaged in a war of words on Sunday over the “dangerous spurt” in serious crimes in the national capital. The Chief Minister in a Twitter post raised serious concern after nine murders were reported in the city in 24 hours.

Call for redemption: I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels founder Mansoor Khan, who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud running into several crores of rupees, on Sunday released a video saying he wants to return to India, pay back investors, and cooperate with authorities.

On Our Specials

Bonded labour: As many as 77 labourers belonging to backward communities, including 22 below the age of six years, were rescued as bonded labourers in Haryana’s Sirsa late on Friday. The rescued included 47 children, along with 15 women and men each, who were employed as brick kiln workers at Ellenabad village in Sirsa since November last year. Not only were these workers not being paid for their work, but they were roughed up when they demanded their wages. Read Aniruddha Ghosal and Rounak Kumar Gunjan’s report on the ordeal the labourers faced.

Wildlife crime: In a first-of-its-kind judgement against wildlife crime in Assam, a lower court in Assam’s Chirang district sentenced five persons in three separate cases to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each for hunting protected species of birds and animals under different ranges of Manas National Park. The three landmark judgements by sessions court Bijni, Assam, have set an example as no other wildlife case been able to attract such punishment. Read Karishma Hasnat’s report here.

On Reel

Millions of residents in Chennai, India’s sixth biggest city, are facing a severe water crisis as supplies dry up due to the worst drought in the states in decades. The lack of rainfall in the previous year has led to the city’s major reservoirs running dry. Watch to know more.