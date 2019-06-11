English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Plea Challenging Journalist Prashant Kanojia's Arrest and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Image: Facebook)
Today's Big Stories
Main accused temple priest among 3 sentenced to life, 3 others given 5-year imprisonment in Kathua rape case
A special court in Pathankot on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three main convicts for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl from the nomadic Bakarwal tribe in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua last year. The sentencing came hours after six of the seven accused on trial, including main accused Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, were convicted under multiple provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code that applies to J&K.
SC to hear plea of wife of journalist arrested for ‘defaming’ Yogi Adityanath today
A Supreme Court bench will today hear the plea of the wife of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly sharing an “objectionable post” against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The Delhi-based journalist was reported to have been picked up on Friday night by two plainclothesmen subsequent to which he was arrested and taken to Lucknow jail. The arrest was made on a complaint by a sub-inspector accusing Kanojia of making “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.
In Other News
Cracking the whip: Twelve senior government officers of the Income Tax Department were directed by the Finance Ministry to retire on Monday. Sources said some of these officers had been found guilty of corruption, having disproportionate assets and sexual harassment. According to reports, eight of the 12 officers are being investigated by the CBI on serious corruption charges.
Cyclone Vayu: The Saurashtra Peninsula of Gujarat and Maharashtra are all geared up for a cyclonic storm, being called Vayu, that may hit the region today. According to an IMD bulletin, the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a storm during the next 24 hours.
A vibrant legacy: Noted actor, filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad passed away on Monday. He was 81. A Jnanpith, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awardee, Karnad was known for his poignant Kannada plays in which he used history and mythology to tackle contemporary issues.
Motorcycle woes: Referring to the import tariff on Harley Davidson motorcycles, US President Donald Trump has said that even though India has reduced its import tariff on American motorcycles from 100 per cent to 50 per cent, it is still too high and not acceptable to him.
Bowing out: Two-time World Cup champion and one of India's greatest-ever limited-overs batsman, Yuvraj Singh has called time on an illustrious 19-year career. Yuvraj, however, isn't walking away entirely from the game and said that he would like to participate in other T20 leagues if the BCCI grants permission.
On Our Specials
An obituary: Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness. The telling picture of his personality etched in everybody's mind was the one where he participated in a protest after the murder of Gauri Lankesh, with a tube across his face signalling poor physical health but a strong mind. The playwright, actor and director had been one of the fiercest proponents of free speech in today’s time. Read Revathi Rajeevan’s moving obituary about how a boy from Matheran became a stalwart in theatre and cinema.
No foot soldiers in sight: Rattled by the inroads made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in her home state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has signed on political strategist Prashant Kishor to help her plan for the 2021 assembly election. The arrival of professional strategists such as Kishor is only one part of the election story today. In her article, Anita Katyal argues how a turn to this form of campaigning spells the demise of the traditional political worker.
On Reel
News18 travelled with the Bakarwals through the rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. The lives of the nomadic tribe have changed post the rape and murder of an 8-year-old from the community. Watch the video to go on a journey with these Bakarwals.
