News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Plea of 10 Rebel MLAs, Karnataka Speaker Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story

Amid deepening crisis, action shifts to Delhi as SC hears plea of 10 rebel MLAs, speaker today

The political turmoil in Karnataka spilt over to Thursday as Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, despite a Supreme Court order, ruled out any immediate decision on the resignation of rebel MLAs in the crisis-hit ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, saying he cannot be expected to work at “lightning speed”.

In total, 16 MLAs (13 from the Congress and three from the JDS) have resigned over the last week, pushing the coalition government to the brink of collapse. The top court will today take a decision on the Speaker’s application seeking extra time on the resignations along with the pleas of the rebel MLAs today.

Top court orders: Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the Speaker to decide by Friday about the resignation of 10 rebel MLAs, allowing them to meet him at 6 pm. The ten rebel lawmakers then rewrote their resignations and re-submitted them to the Speaker.

Kumar, however, said that he requires additional time to go over the resignations as constitutional procedures have to be adhered to. He also moved the top court seeking extra time to “verify” the resignations.

Of assurances: Despite the high drama, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reiterated that the coalition in the state would remain steady despite efforts to destabilise it. “We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions,” he wrote in a tweet.

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature is also slated to begin from today.

In Other News

Ayodhya dispute: In what may fast-track the adjudication of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a progress report from the mediation panel within a week. The mediation panel, was previously asked to submit its final report by August 15. The bench, however, said that the hearing will commence from July 25 if the mediation efforts do not make progress.

CBI raids: The CBI on Thursday raided the residence and offices of senior lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, who run the Lawyers Collective, in a case of an alleged violation of rules in receiving and utilising foreign aid. Jaising, however, slammed the investigations saying that they are only being targeted for the human rights work they’ve done.

Tragedy strikes: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Thursday as it spread to 17 districts affecting 4.23 lakh people with many rivers flowing above the danger level in various places. Three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

ICC World Cup 2019: An aggressive half-century from Jason Roy saw England inflict an eight-wicket defeat on Australia in the semi-final on Thursday. Roy led the way with a 65-ball 85 that set the tone for the run chase and anything apart from an England win never looked in doubt after his blistering knock.

Chilling video: The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security. Sakshi Misra, the daughter of Bareilly MLA Rajesh Misra, in a chilling video said that if anything were to happen to her or her spouse, her father and others would be responsible for it.

On Our Specials

Tumult in Goa: The defection of 10 of 15 of Congress MLAs from Goa to the BJP have spurred rumours about a Cabinet reshuffle. The state is abuzz with speculation about the ouster of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents, and cabinet berths for Michael Lobo and Babu Kavalekar. Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai of the GFP tells CNN-News18’s Vinaya Deshpande that this has been a ploy of Congress leaders all along.

In theatres: Super 30 starts off as the ultimate small-town-India-fairy-tale. The son of a postman in Bihar, Kumar, with his flair and passion for numbers, makes it to UK’s Mathematical Spectrum and The Mathematical Gazette and subsequently even secures an admission offer to the coveted Cambridge University. But like all fairy tales, Kumar’s story too has its share of evil villains. Read Priyanka Jha’s review of this Hrithik Roshan-starrer.

On Reel

German auto giant Volkswagen launched the final edition of "Beetle" from its Mexican factory in Puebla. The bug-shaped metallic blue sedan rolled off the production line to rapturous applause. What made this car so iconic? Is it still used popularly? Watch the video to find out.