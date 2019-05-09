Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Plea Over Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Plea Over Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Today's Big Stories

Rahul Gandhi is still not out of trouble

Left with no alternative to bail himself out of contempt proceedings, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered his "unconditional apology" to the Supreme Court for attributing 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the top court.

"The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent," read his second affidavit.

Hearing today: However, this will not spell the end of the Congress chief's troubles as the Supreme Court today is slated to hear a plea to debar Rahul Gandhi from contesting polls on account of him allegedly acquiring British nationality.

The complainant in the case had produced purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a UK-registered company in which the Congress leader is stated to be a British national.

The Battle in Delhi continues

The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the national capital is gearing up to witness a major clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP's candidate Atishi, BJP's candidate Gautam Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are all contesting from Delhi and they could not be more different than each other. Atishi comes from an activist background, Gambhir is a cricketer and Lovely is an establishment neta, who was briefly also in the BJP. East Delhi voters will have an interesting mix of candidates to choose from when Delhi goes to vote this Sunday. Here's a glimpse into their battle.

In Other News

SC bench says July 31 deadline for NRC list must be adhered to

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman gave ‘full power’ to state NRC Coordinator, Prateek Hajela to take ex-parte decisions on Objections for those thought to be wrongly included in the draft NRC.

Nirav Modi denied bail in UK for a third time amid fears he would fail to surrender

The diamantaire, who is currently fighting an extradition case in connection to the Punjab National Bank scam, is currently lodged at Her Majesty’s prison in UK’s Wadsworth. The next hearing has been scheduled for May 30.

File photo of Nirav Modi.

Death toll in Cyclone Fani rises to 41, power restoration work in Odisha in full swing

While the toll until Tuesday was 37, district collectors have confirmed four more deaths due to the cyclone which made landfall in Puri on Friday. According to administration, restoration of water supply and electricity were among the top priorities of the state government.

US to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports

The United States will raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% effective on Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

News18 Election Tracker

In his first rally in Delhi this election season, PM Modi once again hit out at Rajiv Gandhi despite the raging controversy over his earlier "corrupt no.1" jibe at the former Prime Minister. This time the PM took issue with Rajiv Gandhi supposedly using the warship INS Viraat as a "personal taxi".
Meanwhile, his staunch rival Congress' Priyanka Gandhi held two roadshows in the southern and north-eastern areas of the national capital where she issued an open challenge to Modi.

Also, the sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur may still retain his chance of contesting against Modi from Varanasi as the SC has directed the EC to examine grievances about his nomination being cancelled.

And it seems that TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao might finally be warming up to the idea of the opposition alliance even as he continues to push for a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front. And Rao might just be bringing along YSR Congress Party's Jaganmohan Reddy.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has said he would be ready to support Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate if the grand old party promises to endorse full statehood for Delhi.

On Our Specials

Pandrah vs Pacchassi: From Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur city which recently saw a joint SP-BSP rally, Uday SIngh Rana finds that the contest is looking like one between the 85% oppressed sections and the 15% upper castes.

In the spotlight: In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Deepa Balakrishnan and Rishika Sadam find out that southern parties like Telugu Desam Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi stand to play a crucial role this time around.

Rest in peace: Debayan Roy writes a moving obituary about "father" of modern legal education and founder of the National Law School of India University - Professor NR Madhava Menon.

OPINION | If the Congress criticises and abuses Narendra Modi a thousand times, they should also be open to some criticism. When the elections nearing their conclusion, the Congress leadership must reply to the queries raised by the PM instead of portraying itself as a crybaby, writes Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari.

On Reel

With the national capital going to polls in less than a week, an issue that has the trading electorate worried is the sealing drive. Watch CNN-News18's ground report on what the traders are feeling ahead of Phase 6.
