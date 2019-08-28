News18 Daybreak |SC to Hear Pleas Against Communication Blockade in J&K and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Supreme Court to hear pleas on scrapping of Article 370, communication blockade in J&K today

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, today. The apex court will also hear the petitions seeking removal of other restrictions including communication blockade in the state which is coming in the way of journalists to carry out their professional duties.

Meanwhile, the government planning to ready a blueprint for 50,000 new jobs for J&K youth. According to sources, the Army and Paramilitary forces have been asked to recruit from the Valley. The issue is expected to dominate the agenda of the Union Cabinet meeting today.

Imran Khan considering complete closure of air space to India amid J&K row

A Pakistan minister on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering completely closing the country's air space to India as well as a complete ban on use of its land routes for trade to Afghanistan. The federal minister, Fawad Hussain, said that the move, which comes amid a row between the two countries over the Kashmir issue, was suggested in a Cabinet meeting. Earlier, Pakistan had closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In Other News

High profile: Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand who has been accused of harassment by a law student from SS Law College in Shahjahanpur. The student went missing from her college hostel days after the disclosure.

Chidambaram’s arrest: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till today protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. The bench said it would hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s arguments on Chidambaram's two petitions today.

Awaited reopening: High schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen from Wednesday in areas where restrictions have been lifted and shops and business establishments can open in areas where there are no restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said.

Straight from the horse's mouth: Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal took a set off the great Roger Federer before losing his first ever Grand Slam match at the US Open on Monday night. World No. 190 Nagal won the first set before going down fighting to the holder of a record 20 Grand Slam. "He knows what he can bring. That's why I think he's going to have a very solid career, " Federer said about Nagal.

On Our Specials

Raising questions: The time to debate whether the government did the right thing in coaxing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer much more money than even what it had itself budgeted for is now past. Former RBI governors and other experts had warned the Centre against raiding the RBI chest but the deed is done. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes what needs to be seen is whether the bonanza is pumped into the economy as fiscal stimulus or whether the government tries to use it to keep a tight leash on its fiscal deficit.

Mob lynching: Raju and Ramavtar from Jarai area of Chandausi in Sambhal district were on their way to get medicines for their nephew who was accompanying them when they were attacked by a mob that suspected them to be child-lifters. Qazi Faraz Ahmed reports about the tragic incident which left one dead.

On Reel

Indian tennis player Sumit Naga earned a dream Grand Slam debut for himself as he took a set off Roger Federer in the US Open. Meet the 22-year-old tennis player from Haryana's Jhajjar.

