News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Pleas of Karnataka's Rebel MLAs and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Top court to hear pleas of rebel MLAs day after Congress-JD(S) coalition hit by 2 more resignations

The Supreme Court today will be hearing the petition of the 10 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations to the HD Kumaraswamy-led government were rejected by the Speaker. Wednesday saw another series of unfortunate events unfolding for the already beleaguered Congress-JD(S) coalition government as two more legislators put in their papers.

Congress’s troubleshooter DK Shivakumar also flew out to Mumbai in an attempt to woo the 10 rebel Congress MLAs who have been holed up in a hotel in the city. He and the others accompanying him were, however, forced to wait for six hours outside the hotel after he was prevented by the Mumbai Police from entering. The long plighted ended in the leaders being detained and sent back to Bengaluru.

These series of failures have rendered the coalition helpless and increased the chances of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stepping down.

Heartbreak for India as composed Kiwis seal final spot despite Jadeja’s heroics

It was not supposed to be this way, the script had some other ending; New Zealand were firm underdogs. There was a proper jostle in the fag end of the tournament as to who wants to face the Kiwis in the final. But then cricket matches don't often go to script. In a game worthy of a World Cup semifinal, the New Zealand bowlers, defending only 239, tore through the Indian top order and even with Ravindra Jadeja going hammer and tongs, they managed to keep their nerves to win the contest by 18 runs and book their place in the finals for the second straight time. Read about it here.

In Other News

Goa blues: A group of ten Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar Wednesday merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress is now reduced to five legislators.

Green card win: The US lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at lifting the present seven per cent country-cap on issuing Green Cards. The bill, on being signed into law, would considerably shorten the wait of professionals from countries like India who have applied for permanent residency in the United States.

Searing message: Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri has asked the “Mujahideen in Kashmir” to inflict “unrelenting blows” on the Indian Army and the government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the terror group’s media wing. Zawahiri also brought to light Pakistan’s involvement in fuelling cross-border terrorism in Kashmir.

Little regret: A video showing sacked Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion dancing to a Bollywood number with guns and a drink in hand has gone viral. The nearly 2 minute-long video comes after the controversial MLA was suspended by the BJP for three months for threatening a reporter.

On Our Specials

Series of tragedies: A bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday killed 29 of the 50 passengers, including women and children. This is not the first or a rare instance when the highway has claimed lives. According to RTI responses and other reports, about 883 people have died on the 165 km-long expressway between August 2012 and May 2019 and the foremost reasons for the accidents on the expressway have been over-speeding. Read Swati Dey’s report here.

On a lifeline: The day the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority sought the apex court’s intervention to save the national capital from choking, the city’s transport minister, Kailash Gehlot, said that the cabinet note for free bus rides for women would be ready soon. Sidharth Mishra argues how the aforementioned fact clearly indicates that the transport policy of the Delhi government was not directed towards strengthening the existing system; it was instead draining it for electoral gains.

On Reel

New Zealand knocked over India’s top order with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik all succumbing to Kiwis’ pace attack. CricketNext analyses how India lost its top batting order.