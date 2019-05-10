English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | SC to Look into Mediation Report on Ayodhya Dispute and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
Today's Big Stories
SC to look into mediation report on Ayodhya land dispute today
Almost two months after a mediation process was ordered, the Supreme Court today will be looking into the panel’s report on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute. The hearing will reveal how much the mediation process has been able to achieve.
A recap: A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had formed a three-member panel comprising apex court judge FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu in early March.
The eight-week deadline for the talks ended on May 3. The process had been kept confidential and no media could report on the proceedings as per the court’s earlier order.
Tearful Atishi accuses Gautam Gambhir of circulating obscene pamphlets
Aam Admi Party’s east Delhi candidate Atishi on Thursday said that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that were full of offensive remarks about her.
The charges: In a presser, Atishi read out the contents of the alleged pamphlet that contained scurrilous personal allegations against her and was also littered with obscenities against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, who was called a “Scheduled Caste” man born of “unlawful parents”.
Counterattack: Gautam Gambhir demanded proof from Atishi and filed a defamation case against her even as the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi police to register an FIR against those responsible for the pamphlets.
In Other News
Retd Admiral, 2 Vice Admirals refute Modi’s version, says Rajiv Gandhi didn’t misuse warship for holiday
Retd. Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha, who was in-charge of INS Viraat during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure as PM, said no foreigners or other guests were present at the time. His views were echoed by former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas and Vice Admiral (Retd) I C Rao, who also called bluff over the PM’s remarks.
SC collegium rejects Centre's objection to elevation of two judges
The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated the names of Justices Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna for elevation to the apex court, which the Centre had earlier objected to. The court’s decision now makes it mandatory for the government to appoint Bopanna and Bose.
China 'broke deal' in trade talks, will pay through tariffs, says Donald Trump
The US-China talks seemed on the verge of collapse this week after President Donald Trump said he would more than double punitive tariffs on Chinese goods starting Friday. Beijing, in a flurry, has now sent its Vice Premier Liu Hie in last-ditch bid.
Dish TV and D2H announce free service camps for DTH Odisha subscribers in wake of Cyclone Fani
As part of the camps, the DTH companies will provide free repair and installation. Dish TV and D2H technicians will repair and restore damaged set top boxes (STBs) in users’ homes, and also repair or replace the outdoor units such as the dish antenna.
Sri Lankans troll ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, by turning him into hilarious memes
Despite Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s group claiming responsibility for the Easter bombings, Sri Lankans have responded by photoshopping an image of the terror group chief from the recent video in which he made remarks about the attacks.
News18 Election Tracker
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Mamata Banerjee’s “slap of democracy” remark on Thursday, saying her slap would be a “blessing” for him. At the rally in West Bengal’s Purulia, the PM also made allegations of the TMC having connections with the coal mafia.
Mamata Banerjee was all but silent to his provocations and dared Modi to prove the allegations. “But if you are proven wrong, you will do 100 sit-ups while holding your ears” was her response to the PM’s controversial remarks.
Their way of words comes a day after the two locked horns over Modi’s raising the slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at a rally.
Meanwhile, it looks like Rahul Gandhi can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disquality his nomination citing that he had “voluntarily acquired British nationality”. This is what the court said.
On Our Specials
Of fronts and alliances: In Kolkata Mamata Banerjee tells Aniruddha Ghoshal that the focus now is to "defeat Modi" and form “solidarity within the opposition". The TMC is said to have assumed a “wait and watch” approach in response to KCR’s ‘backdoor’ negotiations into the alliance.
Not so woke: Adrija Bose’s gives a take-down of Game of Thrones, which says reeks of sexism. For starters, the show doesn’t have a single female writer. Also, isn’t it strange that an ambitious female ruler like Daenerys can only invoke jealousy, while Jon Snow is celebrated for the “hero” he is.
Appeasement politics: Qazi Faraz Ahmed surmises that Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics is not just a coincidence but looks like a long-term strategy and an aim to attract the Brahmin votes in Purvanchal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014
- Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lunar Lander; Details Blue Origin Plans For Space Colonies
- Follow the Penguin Poop: Life in Antarctica Thrives on Feces of its 'Residents'
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Stills Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results