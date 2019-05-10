Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited.
4-min read

News18 Daybreak | SC to Look into Mediation Report on Ayodhya Dispute and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Today's Big Stories

SC to look into mediation report on Ayodhya land dispute today

Almost two months after a mediation process was ordered, the Supreme Court today will be looking into the panel’s report on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute. The hearing will reveal how much the mediation process has been able to achieve.

A recap: A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had formed a three-member panel comprising apex court judge FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu in early March.

The eight-week deadline for the talks ended on May 3. The process had been kept confidential and no media could report on the proceedings as per the court’s earlier order.

Tearful Atishi accuses Gautam Gambhir of circulating obscene pamphlets

Aam Admi Party’s east Delhi candidate Atishi on Thursday said that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that were full of offensive remarks about her.

The charges: In a presser, Atishi read out the contents of the alleged pamphlet that contained scurrilous personal allegations against her and was also littered with obscenities against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, who was called a “Scheduled Caste” man born of “unlawful parents”.

Counterattack: Gautam Gambhir demanded proof from Atishi and filed a defamation case against her even as the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi police to register an FIR against those responsible for the pamphlets.

In Other News

Retd Admiral, 2 Vice Admirals refute Modi’s version, says Rajiv Gandhi didn’t misuse warship for holiday

Retd. Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha, who was in-charge of INS Viraat during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure as PM, said no foreigners or other guests were present at the time. His views were echoed by former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas and Vice Admiral (Retd) I C Rao, who also called bluff over the PM’s remarks.

SC collegium rejects Centre's objection to elevation of two judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated the names of Justices Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna for elevation to the apex court, which the Centre had earlier objected to. The court’s decision now makes it mandatory for the government to appoint Bopanna and Bose.

China 'broke deal' in trade talks, will pay through tariffs, says Donald Trump

The US-China talks seemed on the verge of collapse this week after President Donald Trump said he would more than double punitive tariffs on Chinese goods starting Friday. Beijing, in a flurry, has now sent its Vice Premier Liu Hie in last-ditch bid.

Dish TV and D2H announce free service camps for DTH Odisha subscribers in wake of Cyclone Fani

As part of the camps, the DTH companies will provide free repair and installation. Dish TV and D2H technicians will repair and restore damaged set top boxes (STBs) in users’ homes, and also repair or replace the outdoor units such as the dish antenna.

Sri Lankans troll ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, by turning him into hilarious memes

Despite Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s group claiming responsibility for the Easter bombings, Sri Lankans have responded by photoshopping an image of the terror group chief from the recent video in which he made remarks about the attacks.

News18 Election Tracker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Mamata Banerjee’s “slap of democracy” remark on Thursday, saying her slap would be a “blessing” for him. At the rally in West Bengal’s Purulia, the PM also made allegations of the TMC having connections with the coal mafia.

Mamata Banerjee was all but silent to his provocations and dared Modi to prove the allegations. “But if you are proven wrong, you will do 100 sit-ups while holding your ears” was her response to the PM’s controversial remarks.

Their way of words comes a day after the two locked horns over Modi’s raising the slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at a rally.

Meanwhile, it looks like Rahul Gandhi can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disquality his nomination citing that he had “voluntarily acquired British nationality”. This is what the court said.

On Our Specials

Of fronts and alliances: In Kolkata Mamata Banerjee tells Aniruddha Ghoshal that the focus now is to "defeat Modi" and form “solidarity within the opposition". The TMC is said to have assumed a “wait and watch” approach in response to KCR’s ‘backdoor’ negotiations into the alliance.

Not so woke: Adrija Bose’s gives a take-down of Game of Thrones, which says reeks of sexism. For starters, the show doesn’t have a single female writer. Also, isn’t it strange that an ambitious female ruler like Daenerys can only invoke jealousy, while Jon Snow is celebrated for the “hero” he is.

Appeasement politics: Qazi Faraz Ahmed surmises that Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics is not just a coincidence but looks like a long-term strategy and an aim to attract the Brahmin votes in Purvanchal.
