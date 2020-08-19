News18 Daybreak | SC to Pronounce Verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to pronounce verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea today

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce today its verdict on a plea filed by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her at Patna for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to Mumbai. As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy would deliver the judgement. The top court, which had reserved its judgement on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in Rajput's case.

India in discussions with 13 nations to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements, says aviation minister

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India is negotiating with 13 countries to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations. With an aim to restore commercial passenger services to pre-COVID levels, a bilateral air bubble pact will allow airlines of both the countries to operate international flights with certain restrictions. Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan, Puri said on Twitter.

In Other News

SYL canal issue: Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, CM Amarinder Singh warned that "Punjab will burn" if the state is asked to share water with Haryana. At a meeting with Manohar Lal Khattar and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Singh called SYL an emotive issue that could disturb national security.

Flaggin ‘bias’: The Congress wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing Facebook India of "interfering" with the country's electoral democracy, and demanded a time-bound high level inquiry into the conduct of the company’s leadership team and their operations.

Arrest: The National Investigation Agency arrested an ophthalmologist for his alleged links with the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Ashok Lavasa steps down: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, slated to take charge as the chief of the poll body, stepped down to join the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president next month. Lavasa tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and requested that he be relieved by the end of this month.

IPL title sponsorship: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has won the title sponsorship for IPL 2020 for Rs 222 crores, outbidding favourites Tata Sons and education technology platforms Byju's and Unacademy. Vivo pulled out from being the title sponsor amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India.

On Our Specials

Crisis: With no salaries for the past three months, an unprecedented crisis is brimming in lives of the teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges which are fully funded by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. Eram Agha reports that colleges established almost 25 years ago have a younger teaching staff, who are shouldering the responsibilities of families by borrowing money or using their savings.

Family feud: As a veteran player on the chessboard of politics, he can be described as a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. Unlike many politicians who shoot from the hip, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is not known for being loquacious. Dhaval Kulkarni writes that Pawar’s outburst against Parth may be a signal to his other grandson Rohit, who has been groomed in the nuts and bolts of election management by the NCP chief.