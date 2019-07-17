Take the pledge to vote

News18 Daybreak | SC to Take Decision on Petition of Karnataka Rebel MLAs Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | SC to Take Decision on Petition of Karnataka Rebel MLAs Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
Today's Big Stories

As floor test looms, Supreme Court to take decision on petition of Karnataka rebel MLAs today

The Supreme Court will deliver today its crucial order on the pleas of 15 rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations even as suspense mounted over the fate of the 14-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government in the state.

The court decision capped intense arguments on Tuesday during which Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs are "hunting in a pack", alleging their motive is to bring down his government, while the dissidents submitted that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar wants to prop up a government, which has lost the majority. The chief minister is due to face a trust vote on Thursday and his government could collapse ahead of it if Kumar were to accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

Case history of an alleged Indian spy: ICJ to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will today deliver its verdict in a case relating to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, whose death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession" has been questioned by India. The 49-year-old Jadhav was sentenced to death in a field general court-martial after a three-and-a-half-month secret trial by Pakistan. Jadhav is accused of espionage and his alleged links to India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Here’s a timeline of all the important developments in the case.

In Other News

Mumbai wall collapse: At least 12 people died, nine were injured and several still believed to be trapped under the debris after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area on Tuesday.

Gearing up for gushing waters: A red alert has been issued in Idukki, Malappuram , Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala from July 18 after an India Meteorological Department predicted extremely heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

"Trump"ed in Congress?: A resolution condemning President Donald Trump's racially charged attacks on four Democratic congresswomen was headed for a vote in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, with Trump pressuring his fellow Republicans to oppose it.

Apple of the eye: A massive, circular "building" which will house Apple's offices, and resembles Kryptonian spaceships more than an American office, has been pegged at a valuation of $4.18 billion (Rs 28,704 crore). The valuation puts in perspective the immense might of Apple, a company that in recent times has been said to be "struggling" by investors.

On Our Specials

Hope comes chugging across floodwaters: As floods continue to paralyse normal life in Assam, an MLA launched a multi-purpose ‘mobile kitchen’ that will prepare food for the victims and act as an ambulance in emergency cases. From Guwahati, Tulika Devi reports about the unique endeavour started by Khumtai BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia to provide food to the people in flood-affected areas.

Alliance chimera?: A few months ago, a meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi would have been politically untenable. But then, politics is the art of the possible. Thackeray called on the former Congress president amid churning in Maharashtra politics and possible political realignments in the poll-bound state. Venkatesh Kesari discusses what the meeting means.

On Reel

From the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the state government's Nirmal Bangla Toilet Construction scheme, the cut money menace seems to have spread its roots everywhere in West Bengal. Sougata Mukhopadhyay travels to the villages to find people whose lives remain affected by corruption.

