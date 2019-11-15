News18 Daybreak | SC to Take up Delhi Pollution Matter Today as Air Quality Drastically Dips and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Top Big Stories

SC refers Sabarimala case to 7-judge bench, scraps Rafale review plea; to take up Delhi pollution matter today

The Supreme Court delivered judgments in the Sabarimala and Rafale review petitions on Thursday. The top court referred to a seven-judge bench the 60 petitions seeking review of its 2018 judgment where it allowed women of all ages entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple.

SC’s message: In matters of religion and religious practices, courts must tread with caution. This is the inherent message of the majority judgment by the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala case, writes Utkarsh Anand, as it accepted that its own judgment on women’s entry may need a relook.

The bench also dismissed review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal case on grounds that they lacked merit, reiterating its clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation.

Chink in the armour: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Justice KM Joseph has left open a "huge door" for investigation into the Rafale deal and demanded that a probe must begin in full earnest. He also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the fighter jet contract.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the pollution and odd-even matter today, as the Delhi government’s initiative to curb air pollution enters its last day. The capital’s air quality has deteriorated over the last few days after showing signs of relief for a few days.

In Other News

BMC raid: The I-T Department detected alleged irregularities of Rs 735 crore after conducting searches on civil contractors working for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The search operation was started at 44 locations in Mumbai and Surat on November 6 on entry providers and beneficiaries who have been engaged in the execution of civil contracts, mainly in BMC.

Jumpstart: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on November 17 to discuss possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for forming government in Maharashtra, sources said. Taking a swipe at senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday described him as the “Joseph Goebbels of [party chief] Uddhav Thackeray”.

Historic plunge: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue case.

Maha-drama: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking declaration of the post-poll alliance among the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress in Maharashtra as "fraud" on the electorate for gaining power. It alleged that the change in the stand of the Sena was "nothing but betrayal of people's trust reposed in the NDA".

Redeeming the Rohingya: International Criminal Court judges have approved a request to open an investigation into crimes committed against Myanmar's Rohingya. The court said that it has jurisdiction over crimes partially committed in Bangladesh, which is a member state of the court. Myanmar is not a member of the global court.

US shooting: A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, wounding at least five people and killing a woman before he was wounded and arrested. Two of the injured victims remain in critical condition.

On Our Specials

Children’s day 'special': Even as the national capital continued to choke under a pall of thick smog, children in Delhi were made to run a marathon to celebrate Children's Day. The appalling incident came to light in the grey morning of November 14, when Air Quality Index continued to remain over 500 in at least five neighbourhoods in the city. The marathon, called 'Run for Children' was organised by a city-based, non-governmental organisation 'Prayas'. The run was flagged off by former Miss India and actor Simran Kaur Mundi. Pictures from the event reveal banners that have the Life Insurance Corporation logo on them, pointing to a possible collaboration. Rakhi Bose writes how despite schools being shut because of toxic air, kids were made to run a marathon on children's day.

On Reel

Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur

