News18 Daybreak | SC, Trial Courts Set to Pronounce Verdict on Chidambaram's Bail Pleas and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Crucial day ahead for Chidambaram as SC, trial courts set to pronounce verdict on his bail pleas

Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court that is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The apex court is also likely to pass an order on his petition challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation

On 2-day visit to Russia, Modi says no room for outside role internal matters; to address another summit today

India and Russia are against "outside influence" in the internal matters of any nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after comprehensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at finding new horizons of bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, defence, space, oil and gas, nuclear energy and maritime connectivity. Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit, is the first Indian prime minister to visit the Russian Far East Region. He is set to address the Eastern Economic Forum summit today on the sidelines of which he will meet Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammed.

In Other News

No reprieve: A Delhi court sent Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to the Enforcement Directorate's custody until September 13. The probe agency had earlier sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the leader, who was arrested in a case of money laundering.

Clearing the air: The Congress on Wednesday sought to end the issue of leadership for the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana by naming former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as leader of its legislature party and chief of the election management committee. Former minister Kumari Selja was appointed the party’s state unit chief, replacing Ashok Tanwar.

Tragic: At least 23 people were killed and 27 injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The death toll was expected to rise since several labourers were buried under the debris of the building.

Monsoon mayhem: Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, causing flooding in low-lying areas and cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slow road traffic movement. The IMD has predicted intense showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas over the next 24 hours and issued an "orange alert'.

The will of the people: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday her government will withdraw the extradition bill that triggered months of unrest and has thrown the Chinese-controlled city into its worst crisis in decades. Lam, in a five-minute televised speech, said that the move will “fully allay public concerns”.

The slowdown effect: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares dropped as much as 3.8% in intra-day trade after the company announced two of its plants will remain shut for production on 7 September and 9 September. At 1:32 pm, shares were trading at Rs 5,891.35 apiece, down 2.6%, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 5,820.70.

On Our Specials

Crippled infrastructure: Inside the maze of narrow lanes of east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri slums, Neelam Singh clutches the hand of Kavita Kumar, a social worker, in her one-room house. “Tell me he will be punished,” Singh says fervently. In this same house, Singh’s 14-year-old daughter, Payal, was raped by a local tantric. She is fighting tirelessly within one of Delhi’s 19 special courts, also called POCSO courts, designated for cases of children who are victims of sexual offences. Sonal Matharu, however, reports that the judicial machinery is not properly equipped to handle the influx of cases of children suffering from sexual abuse.

Solution evading: About two million residents of Assam feel the ground beneath their feet shifting after being left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Pathikrit Sen Gupta argues that these stories of distress and despair that have emerged will continue to pile up as the ramifications of this momentous step unravel over the years, with a resolution unlikely in the near future. Although, the excluded residents have the right to appeal, the final list has pleased no one.

On Reel

Protests in Karnataka erupted after the arrest of Congress leader DK Sivakaumar in a money-laundering case. The ED argued that Shivakumar had been evasive and non-cooperative in the probe​.

