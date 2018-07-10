English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | SC Verdict on Nirbhaya Rapists, Mumbai Rains and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the Supreme Court's verdict on Monday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Death to rapist: A year after it had first upheld the death sentence against four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its earlier verdict. The defendants' lawyer said he would file a curative petition, the last legal resort left to the convicts. If that fails the convict can yet seek a pardon from the president.
Annual treachery: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, flooding streets, rail tracks and crippling life in the city on Monday. The downpour — the highest of the season so far in a day — caused traffic jams as many roads and streets were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.
Not playing nice: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he had made four calls to enquire about ally-turned adversary Lalu Prasad's health out of human consideration and without any political motivation. But he said he won’t do it anymore, days after Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav had dismissed Kumar's gesture as a "late courtesy call" in a tweet on June 27 following the RJD supremo underwent a fistula surgery at a Mumbai-based hospital.
Wooing allies: Amid a strain in ties with several allies, BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said the party will give "respect" to the party’s existing partners and also look to bring in "new friends" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. The party's relations with some alliance partners, including its oldest ally the Shiv Sena, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Akali Dal and RLSP of Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, have been tense, and Shah's comments are being seen as an attempt to smooth their ruffled feathers.
Mobile park: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in Noida on Monday along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The unit will double its annual handset production capacity to 12 crore units by 2020.
Rescue continues: Eight of the 12 boys trapped with their soccer coach in a labyrinthine flooded cave complex in northern Thailand have been freed, authorities said on Monday. The time for rescuing the others will depend on the weather. Five more people including the coach remain trapped since June 23. The rescue mission which started Sunday is a race against the clock with heavy rain expected this week which would again flood the cave tunnels with fast-flowing, rising water.
Horrific incident: K Parasuraman, a 99-year-old retired headmaster, was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Tamil Nadu's Avadi for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Twist in tale: A week after 11 members of a family in north Delhi’s Burari were found dead hinting at mass suicide, Delhi Police suspect that at least one member of the family had made a last-ditch unsuccessful attempt to escape death. The police have registered a case of murder and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.
Mourning selfie: BJP MP and popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi found himself in the middle of a controversy after he visited the kin of slain student leader and SFI activist Abhimanyu and took selfies. Abhimanyu, a 2nd year BSc student of Chemistry at Kochi’s Maharaja’s college was stabbed to death, allegedly by members of Campus Front of India (CFI), earlier this week. The actor-turned politician visited his house in Vattavada in Idukki district of Kerala on Saturday and drew a lot of flak on social media for his selfies during the visit.
No foul play: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order an investigation into the death of Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri observed that such a plea lacked merit, particularly in view of the fact that one accused, Ajmal Kasab, has been executed following the top court's order.
Harsh reaction: A class 5 student was allegedly expelled from a madrasa for wearing bindi as part of an acting assignment in a short film, her father claimed in a Facebook post which has gone viral now. The incident came to light on Thursday evening after Ummer Malayil took to Facebook to narrate the incident saying his daughter was lucky to be saved from being stoned.
Tragic death: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sweeper allegedly committed suicide after the civic body withheld his salary for over six months, leading to calls for the arrest of concerned officials. According to his colleagues, 40-year-old Subramani had been working as a ‘pourakarmika’ (sweeper) on contract basis for more than 15 years.
JU protests: As Jadavpur University (JU) students continued with their indefinite hunger strike for the fourth straight day, the university's vice-chancellor failed to cut ice with the agitating students when he tried to talk to them on Monday. The protesting students, backed by a few teachers, have brought the university back in news and to a stalemate with both groups boycotting classes and demonstrating at the premises. One of the 20 students observing hunger strike — against the university’s decision to scrap entrance examinations for several humanities subjects — had to be rushed to a hospital after her blood pressure dropped far below normal levels.
Student speak: Is the decision to conduct JEE (Main) and NIIT examinations twice a year beneficial for students? While some said it would increase opportunities, others said it may favour luck over merit. Read to find out what they think.
News18 Profile: Dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi, who was shot by another inmate early on Monday morning inside Baghpat jail, came into spotlight after he carried out the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand. Born in 1967, Bajrangi hailed from a small village named Puredayal in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Five years have gone by since the horrific gang-rape of a female physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012, inside a private bus in New Delhi shook the nation. The resulting anger was not only directed to the rapists, but also to the society, the police, and the justice system in India. Rohan Mahajan talks about the various positive outcomes of the anger that waged a war against such crimes after the Delhi gang-rape case ranging from the media’s increasingly detailed reporting of rape cases to the government’s swift passage of overhauling legislative reforms and the public’s recognition of violence against women as a major concern in society.
Devastating floods and landslides as a result of very heavy rainfall have wrecked havoc in Western Japan. With several deployed in rescue and search operations, the disaster is being said to be among the worst to have hit Japan in recent times. Watch the video to know more.
https://youtu.be/V3I68c6Yd3U
Five years have gone by since the horrific gang-rape of a female physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012, inside a private bus in New Delhi shook the nation. The resulting anger was not only directed to the rapists, but also to the society, the police, and the justice system in India. Rohan Mahajan talks about the various positive outcomes of the anger that waged a war against such crimes after the Delhi gang-rape case ranging from the media’s increasingly detailed reporting of rape cases to the government’s swift passage of overhauling legislative reforms and the public’s recognition of violence against women as a major concern in society.
Devastating floods and landslides as a result of very heavy rainfall have wrecked havoc in Western Japan. With several deployed in rescue and search operations, the disaster is being said to be among the worst to have hit Japan in recent times. Watch the video to know more.
https://youtu.be/V3I68c6Yd3U
