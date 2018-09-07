English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak| SC's Historic Verdict on Homosexuality, KCR Calls for Early Polls and Other Stories You May Have Missed

(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
In case you missed it
Historic win: The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations among LGBTQ activists who welcomed it as a harbinger of a more inclusive India. Parts of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised consensual unnatural sex, are "irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary", the apex court said in its ruling that made India the 26th country in the world where homosexuality is legal.
Take a look at what the five judges said in the historic judgment.
Super six: As the country celebrated the decriminalisation of 377, here’s re-introducing the Super Six who filed a batch of writ petitions against 377 and fought the Supreme Court till the end to see the victory through.
Fundamental right: The Supreme Court, while decriminalising consensual sex between homosexuals, observed that members of the LGBT community possessed the same fundamental rights as others. This issue of sexual orientation and its relationship to the fundamental rights of the individuals has been at the heart of the debate.
Future battles: While Section 377 has been decriminalised, there is still a long way to go for the LGBTQ community in terms of equal rights and respect. Read what experts think about the future battles of the queer community in India.
Too late: The Supreme Court order decriminalising gay sex has come eight years too late for Irfan, the partner of Professor Ramchandra Shrinivas Siras. Siras, the Aligarh Muslim University professor, ostracised by society and excommunicated by his colleagues and students committed suicide in his two-room apartment at Durgavadi in Aligarh. In an exclusive interview with News18, Irfan asked, “Now that it is decriminalised, will I get my rights as his partner?”
Snap polls: Ending days of speculation, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has recommended dissolution of the state Assembly, paving the way for snap polls in the state. Here are the top five reasons why KCR wants early elections in Telangana.
Agree or disagree?
"I always imagined breaking into my happy dance when Section 377 would get decriminalised. And now it had, except I wasn't breaking into a happy dance. Instead, the mad commotion of the newsroom got out of hand, my heart grew three sizes, and I opened the Twitter tab to update the feed. Needless to say, someone had already updated the feed. "BREAKING -- In a historic judgment, Supreme Court scraps #Section377, makes gay sex legal #GayRightsWin." Parth Sharma writes on how it is like to be a queer journalist working in a newsroom on the day of the historic Section 377 verdict.
On reel
The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations among LGBTQ activists who welcomed it as a harbinger of a more inclusive India. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was unanimous in overturning the ban, saying members of the LGBTQ community were targeted and exploited due to the section.
Agree or disagree?
On reel
The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in a landmark judgment that sparked celebrations among LGBTQ activists who welcomed it as a harbinger of a more inclusive India. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was unanimous in overturning the ban, saying members of the LGBTQ community were targeted and exploited due to the section.
