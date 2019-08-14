News18 Daybreak | Security in Valley Stepped up Ahead of I-Day and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Security in Valley stepped up ahead of I-Day; EC starts mulling over delimitation

Security has been stepped up in the Valley and movement further restricted ahead of Independence Day tomorrow, even as the government on Tuesday said restrictions imposed after the repeal of Article 370 would be a removed in a ‘phased manner’.

No reprieve: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refrained from passing an order on a plea seeking relaxation on the restrictions that continue to be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since the government revoked its special status.

According to the apex court, the government should be given more time to ensure normalcy in the state where the situation is "very sensitive".

Delimitation talks: The Election Commission has begun informal discussions on the delimitation of the state's assembly. According to reports, the Chief Election Officer Sunil Arora and Sushil Chandra were briefed by authorities about the new law. The bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories will effectively increase the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly from 107 to 114.

In Other News

On the boil: Even as Punjab witnesses protest by the Ravidas community over the alleged demolition of a temple in New Delhi, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stood firm on its decision and said its orders are not influenced by politics around such demonstrations.

Riding the saffron wave: Ten MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) joined the BJP, which had failed to win a single seat in the Assembly elections in Sikkim. SDF had won 15 of the 32 assembly seats. Thereby, the conversion of the MLAs made BJP the biggest opposition in the state assembly.

Straight talk: CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday minced no words in pointing out the flaws and strengths of the CBI and asked why the agency was more successful in cases that did not have a political colour. Such instances reflect systemic issues, he said.

Breaking records: Reliance Industries shares saw their biggest intraday rise in a more than a decade on Tuesday after it set a target to reach zero net debt within 18 months and vowed to reward shareholders with higher dividends and periodic bonus issues.

On Our Specials

Long-drawn fight: The Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal are once again at loggerheads, this time over the Income Tax Department's notice to issued to Durga Puja Committee. But, before the Income Tax Department issued notices to Durga Puja committees and before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a protest in response, the state had been witnessing a pitched battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the control of Durga Puja committees in the state. Read Aniruddha Ghosal's report here.

On Reel

Chinese telecom giant Huawei announced on Saturday the launch of the new Honor Smart Screen TV which uses the HarmonyOS operating system. Here's a look.

