News18 Daybreak | Shiv Sena-BJP May Make Amends Over Thackeray Memorial and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
What to Watch Out For
Shiv Sena and BJP to make amends over Thackeray memorial?
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are set to attend a ceremony today to hand over land for the construction of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial. But the jury is still out on whether this signals the end of months of bickering between the parties, who have been allies for nearly 30 years in Maharashtra.
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena member MP Sanjay Raut in an interview with an English newspaper had ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He however added that the Sena might rethink their stand if incumbent Union Minister Nitin Gadkar is put forward as the Prime Minister.
The party is now preparing to contest for 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls and is even in talks with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, a BJP ally in the state, for a pre-poll alliance.
BJP president Amit Shah to hold second rally in West Bengal
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will be holding a second rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram and Birbhum today. Tuesday’s rally in Malda marked the beginning of the series of rallies that the BJP has scheduled across the state. Amit Shah in yesterday’s meeting had announced that the Citizenship Bill will be one of the main agenda. “The Modi government has pledged to help Hindu Bengali refugees who came from Bangladesh and Pakistan,” he said in the public meeting. The meetings comes only days after the Trinamool Congress’ ‘United India’ mega rally, which witnessed the coming together of 23 opposition party leaders under the anti-BJP banner. “Of the 23, nine want to become Prime Ministers. All of them raised only one slogan ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’, instead of focusing on nation building or development,” the BJP leader said slamming the Mamata Banerjee’s rally.
PM Modi to inaugurate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum on the leader’s 122 birth anniversary
Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Museum on the 122 birth anniversary of the Indian revolutionary. Earlier in October 2015, family members of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had met the PM and requested for declassification of the files relating to Netaji, following which the government declassified the files. Today’s ceremony will take place at Delhi’s Red Fort.
Delhi government seeks legal advice over prosecution sanction in JNU sedition case
The Delhi government is seeking legal advice with regard to granting sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case, government sources said on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Aam Admi Party-led government and the Delhi Police after the court slammed the police for filing a chargesheet without taking the required sanctions. “Delhi Police took three years to file the charge sheet. The government must be allowed due diligence and legal advice at its disposal before taking a decision," the source said. The Delhi Police on January 14 filed a 12000-page chargesheet against former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others almost three year after they were accused for raising “anti-national” slogans.
What You May Have Missed
ECIL Says cyber-expert Syed Shuja was never a party of EVM team
Syed Shuja, a self-proclaimed cyber expert who on Monday came out with shocking allegations of electronic voting machine hacking in the 2014 general elections, was never a part of Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL), the company said on Tuesday. ECIL along with Bharat Electronics manufacture the voting machines. In a press conference held in London by the International Journalist’s Association, Shuja claimed that he had been a part of the team under ECIL. But, sources in the company now say that none of the team members that he named were part of the engineering team that dealt with EVM.
Monday’s presser witnessed Shuja making several allegations against the ruling party, who he said had rigged the 2014 elections through the hacked machines. The BJP along with several union ministers slammed the allegations as a “Congress-sponsored conspiracy”, raising questions about the presence of Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the press conference. Sibal however defended his presence and said that invitations had been sent to all, including the BJP and the Election Commission.
SC/STs and OBCs university jobs to be drastically cut after Supreme Court junks centre’s appeal
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre’s appeal to club together reservation quota for teaching posts in UGC-funded higher education institutions. The move is expected to drastically cut the number of reserved posts for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs across central universities. With the dismissal of the appeal filed by the central government, it is expected that the stalemate over filling up of approximately 35 percent vacancies in the central universities will get over. The appeal by the Centre had been filed against the 2006 ruling which held that ‘department’ and not ‘university’ should be a unit for deciding quota as subsequent requirements showed that nearly two-thirds of jobs went to general category candidates. Read News18.com’s report to find out more.
First women to break Sabarimala entry policy forced to live in shelter home
Kanaka Durga, one of the first women of a menstruating age to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, has been forced to live in a shelter house after she was refused entry into her home. According to Durga’s brother, she will only be allowed in after she apologises to the Hindu community and the Lord Ayyappa devotees. Prior to the shelter house, Durga was in a hospital undergoing treatment for injuries she had sustained after being attacked by her mother-in-law. Both Durga and Bindu, the other of the first women to break the temple “ban”, were accorded protection by the apex court after they approached it. The incidence comes against the backdrop of months of conflict spurred by right wing Hindu groups over the Supreme Court judgement that struck down the temple’s entry policy.
Not a Politician, Says Raghuram Rajan in an exclusive interview with News18.com
Ever since Raghuram Rajan left Mint Street, he has not shied away from critiquing the government on economy and policies, sparking speculation that he might eventually take the political plunge. In this exclusive interview with News18.com from the World Economic Form in Davos, the former RBI governor tells News18 about his plans of returning to India and his hopes for the Indian economy.
10% reservation in Andhra to now be divided between economically weaker upper caste and dominant Kapus
The Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra government on Tuesday announced its decision to grant half of 10% Economic Weaker Section quota to the dominant Kapu community. The decision is being described as an appeastment move as the ruling Telangana Desam Party had in its 2014 election manifesto promised to give the community half of EBC quota reservation. According to the decision taken by the Andhra cabinet on Monday, the other 5% quota would be split between the rest of the communities. The EWS reservation, which was recently passed in the Parliament’s Winter Session, accords 10% quota to economically backward upper castes.
Oscar nominations announced, Roma, A Star is Born and Black Panther bag several nominations
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the nominations for this year’s Oscar awards. Alfonso Cuaron's Roma emerged as a clear favourite bagging 10 nominations. Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born was also nominated in 8 categories, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Lady Gaga, while The Favourite, a dark-hearted period comedy, received attention in 10 categories, with Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone each receiving a supporting actress nod. Read News.com’s complete list of nominees for the 2019 Oscars.
On Reel
India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first cricketer in history to win the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year along with ICC Men's Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the year.
