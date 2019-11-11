News18 Daybreak | Shiv Sena Readies to Stake Claim After BJP Declines to Form Govt in Maharashtra and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

In Ayodhya verdict, SC stresses on ‘non-retrogression' to bar more religious disputes

The Ayodhya judgment by the Supreme Court also encompassed a message against attempts to alter the religious nature of a place of worship and about “non-retrogression” as it noted that “historical wrongs cannot be remedied by the people taking the law in their own hands.” Following the Ayodhya verdict in favour of a Ram temple, as a section tries to rake up the issue of similar movements elsewhere in the country, particularly in Kashi and Mathura, where two disputed mosques stand, the apex court has underscored the ambit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and also set aside the Allahabad High Court’s view that all kinds of religious disputes could be raised in a court of law. Read Utkarsh Anand’s report here.

BJP's refusal sends NCP-Cong in huddle as Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt; ball now in Sharad Pawar's court

Hours after the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over formation of government. The Sena, which is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 PM on November 11, to stake the claim, even as the NCP and the Congress refused to reveal their cards on supporting it. Meanwhile, all Congress legislators from Maharashtra reached Jaipur on Sunday and were holding a discussion on the possibility of a Sena-led government. Sources said NCP chief Sharad Pawar may also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today.

In Other News

Post-Ayodhya verdict: Nearly 90 people have been arrested and action taken against over 8,000 social media posts as authorities maintained a tight vigil in the temple town and elsewhere in the country in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict, while Hindu and Muslim religious leaders exhorted people to maintain communal harmony

Ravaging storm: At least 10 people were killed in Bangladesh and West Bengal each and two in Odisha after cyclone Bulbul smashed into coastal areas this weekend, bringing in its wake torrential rains coupled with howling gales and ravaging the coastlines.

RIP: Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday evening following a cardiac arrest. He was 86. Seshan was widely known and remembered for his electoral reforms and had played a major role in drastically ending electoral malpractices in the country.

Chahar hat-trick: Pacer Deepak Chahar took a sensational six-wicket haul, including a hat-trick after entertaining half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul, as India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1 in Nagpur on Sunday.

Second nuclear reactor: Iran began pouring concrete on Sunday for a second nuclear reactor at its Bushehr power plant, a facility Tehran points to as its reason to break the enrichment limit set by its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

On Our Specials

Mediation report: The Supreme Court had rejected the final mediation report, which recorded a “settlement” agreement in the Ayodhya case. The top court dismissed the “settlement” since it was not signed by all the parties and also because it was conditional. The judgment in the Ayodhya case, released two days ago, has for the first time put into public domain what was the final report by the mediational panel, which was headed by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifullah, and included spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior lawyer Sriram Panchu as its members. Utkarsh Anand outlines at the mediation panel's final settlement report that got rejected by the Supreme Court. ​

On Reel

Curated and compiled by Karan Anand

