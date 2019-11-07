News18 Daybreak | Shiv Sena Says Haven't Received Seat-sharing Proposal as BJP Set to Meet Maharashtra Governor Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Shiv Sena Says haven't received seat-sharing proposal as BJP set to meet Maharashtra Governor today

A fortnight after the announcement of the Assembly election results, prospects of a new government being formed in Maharashtra have suddenly brightened, with BJP leaders slated to meet the governor today. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar following a meeting with Sanjay Raut snubbed the Shiv Sena leader’s claim of having the support of 175 MLAs. He once again asserted that the NCP and Congress would prefer to sit in the opposition, ruling out speculation of the party joining hands with the Shiv Sena.

The developments came after the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS), touted as the BJP’s parent organization, threw its weight being Nitin Gadkari to broker peace with an adamant Shiv Sena and break the deadlock. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose party has refused to give up its claim on the post of the rotational chief minister, said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is yet to get any proposal from the BJP.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 25,000 crore alternative fund for stalled housing projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government has approved setting up of a Rs 25,000 crore bailout fund to 1,600 stalled housing projects as it looks to boost the economy by kickstarting incomplete projects. The minister said the government will establish a 'special window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector. The decision was approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Other News

Call for peace: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his Cabinet to help maintain calm during and after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. “Accept the verdict in all humility,” Modi is learnt to have advised his council of ministers.

Security concerns: Ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday, Pakistan and India got into a tiff after a video released by the former featured a photo of three Khalistani separatist leaders. The Indian government is said to have conveyed its strong objections and as it was of the belief that Pakistan army was pushing for the corridor project with the objective of promoting separatism in Punjab.

Police vs lawyers: The Delhi High Court said there is no need to clarify its order in the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari as it is self-explanatory. The court disposed of the Centre's applications seeking clarification and review of the order, which said no coercive action be taken against advocates on the subsequent incidents.

Reward: The Supreme Court ordered incentives for small and marginal farmers who shun stubble-burning, directing that support of Rs 100 per quintal be provided within seven days to those who have not burned stubble. The incentives will be for farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Show on the road: The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week. William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will be the first to testify on November 13.

On Our Specials

A farewell to arms: When hard metal ego gives way to the softer sheaths beneath, the hugs are warmer. It brings peace and tranquillity. At this crucial point in history, nothing can be more true for the ethnically diverse Northeast where the Naga political problem has an end in sight: bound to affect diverse communities proud of their own legacies. But here is also a huge opportunity for each stakeholder community in the region to give to the other, for the sake of future generations. H Chishi and Nishit Dholabhai write that the question is: will different peoples reconcile, be benevolent to one another and finally reach an agreement over the Naga peace accord?

On Reel

Does reducing work days improve efficiency and reduce the cost? This experiment in Japan certainly says so. Microsoft experimented with a four-day week in its offices in Japan and the result was astonishing. Watch to know more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.