News18 Daybreak | Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray Set to Fight Polls from Mumbai’s Worli and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

In a first-ever for the Thackeray clan, Shiv Sena’s Aaditya set to fight polls from Mumbai’s Worli

After days of speculation, the Shiv Sena on Sunday announced that it will field son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai. This will be the first time ever that a first member of the Thackeray clan will contest an election. During the announcement, Uddhav Thackeray recalled the “promise” he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a ‘Shiv Sainik’ (party worker) as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

A month ahead of the state assembly polls, the Shiv Sena and the BJP, with Devendra Fadnavis at its helm, had reached a seat-sharing agreement. The Sena will contest on 126 of the 288 seats, while the BJP will fight on 144. The alliance will be announced tomorrow.

Local council polls announced in J&K amid lockdown as Amit Shah says restrictions only in mind

The Election Authority on Sunday announced the poll schedule for the election of chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir, a week before the state formally becomes a Union territory. The announcement comes even as the leaders of several mainstream political parties remain under detention. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Opposition for raising concerns over human rights violations in the state saying that restrictions are only in the mind and not in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Other News

1985 assassination: The Home Ministry has decided to commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, to life imprisonment. Beant Singh, credited for ending terrorism in Punjab, was assassinated on August 31, 1995.

The ‘invasion’: Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has alleged that India has "invaded and occupied" Jammu and Kashmir and asked New Delhi to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue.

Family feud: Talking about her divorce for the first time, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's estranged daughter-in-law Aishwarya Roy on Sunday blamed her eldest sister-in-law Misa Bharti for creating a rift between her and her husband Tej Pratap Yadav. She also blamed Bharati for the conflict between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

Deadly deluge: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with atleast a hundred people dying in the last four days. A red alert has been sounded in most districts of eastern UP and several parts of Bihar. Heavy rains were also reported in J&K, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

On Our Specials

Caste oppression: The news of two children — aged 10 and 12 — being beaten to death for defecating in the open in a Madhya Pradesh village sent shockwaves across the country. But was there more to the gruesome murder than was out in the public domain? Rounak Kumar Gunjan travels to Shivpuri where the family of the two victims tells him the gruesome details of the crime.

Worrying numbers: The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry’s research project on social science has failed miserably to utilise funds allocated to it since its first call. Funds worth over Rs 17.07 crore has been spent for the financial year 2018-19 against the allocation of Rs 107.75 crore. This is 15.84% of the total utilisation. Read Eram Agha’s report here.

On Reel

In a major step towards the prohibition of liquor in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Government will take over 3,500 wine shops from October 1.Watch to find out more.

