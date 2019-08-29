News18 Daybreak | Sitaram Yechury to Visit Kashmir Day After SC Nod and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir day after SC nod; govt pitches for development in region

After getting a green signal from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to meet his party colleague and former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami

Yechury was detained when he first attempted to visit the state soon after curfews were imposed following the scrapping of Article 370.

Mulling over: The Supreme Court on Wednesday examined the legal challenge against the Centre's decision to scrap J&K’s special status and referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Along with Sitaram Yechury's, it also reviewed the petitions of Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin and a Jamia Milia Islamia student, who was permitted to visit the region.

Big plans: PM Modi has asked his Union Ministers to work on schemes and projects for Jammu and Kashmir. At the Council of Ministers meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a presentation on the move to scrap Article 370 and defended the restrictions imposed on the region. His statement’s come even as Kashmir’s leaders and people remain under arrest.

Cabinet eases norms across 4 Sectors, approves 100% FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing

In a fresh round of Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) reforms, the government allowed 100% foreign investment in coal mining and contract manufacturing, eased sourcing norms for single-brand retailers, and approved 26% overseas investment in digital media as it looked to boost economic growth from a five-year low. Also, 100% FDI under automatic route has been allowed in contract manufacturing to give a big boost to domestic manufacturing.

In Other News

Raking up a storm: A letter written by a Pakistani Minister to the UN in which references were made to Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir sparked a political slugfest. Gandhi tried to “make amends” by holding Pakistan responsible for “violence” in J&K. The ruling BJP, however, slammed the Congress leader for “giving a handle to Pakistan” to target India.

Ludicrous query: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves to explain why he kept "objectionable material", such as a copy of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" and some other CDs, at his home.

Queen’s decree: The Queen, on request of UK PM Boris Johnson, allowed the suspension of parliament in the final weeks before Britain's EU departure date, enraging anti-Brexit MPs. The move to close parliament for a month will give pro-EU lawmakers less time than they expected to try to thwart his plans for a possible no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Arson attack: At least 26 people were killed in an arson attack by suspected gang members on a bar in the southern Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos late on Tuesday, in a fresh blow to the government's efforts to curb violence.

On Our Specials

One-stop shop: Be it marching to a Bollywood number or getting down to repairing roads, the 9th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel or the ‘Daring Ninth Unit’ in Nagaland seem to be doing a perfect a job in their roles. Karishma Hasnat reports from the ground on the troops currently repairing a dilapidated road at Saijang without any government help.

Tracing a legacy: The mammoth cricket stadium at the Feroze Shah Kotla complex, which will shortly be named after one of the greatest lovers of the game, Arun Jaitley, did not always wear the present elegant look. For several decades since its founding sometime in the early 1940s, this stadium bore a very Spartan look. Things decayed in a manner that the DDCA was put on notice about holding matches on this ground. Sidharth Mishra writes that it was only after Jaitley came to the helm that the fortunes of the ground changed.

On Reel

Pakistan has closed three aviation routes within the Karachi airspace from August 28 till August 31 following government's announcement that it is mulling a complete ban on the use of the country's airspace by Indian flights. Watch to know more.

