News18 Daybreak | Spotlight on Hindi-Speaking Voters in Game of New Narratives; Covid Test Mandatory for Karnataka Pilgrims Returning from Kumbh Mela

Outsiders or Bengal’s own? Spotlight on Hindi-Speaking Voters in Game of New Narratives

Birender Singh came to Kolkata from Bihar’s Darbhanga with his father 17 years ago. While his father returned to their village, Singh stayed back and took a driver’s job at a big transport company. Eventually, his family shifted to Kolkata.

MHA Offers Work from Home Option to its Officers, Orders 50% Attendance, Staggered Office Timings

The Central government on Thursday offered its employees the option to work from home and staggered office timings in light of the rising covid cases. An office memorandum from the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked officers up to the level of undersecretary to avail the work from home option.

Covid Test Mandatory for Karnataka Pilgrims Returning from Kumbh Mela, Says Health Minister

Covid test would be mandatory for all Karnataka pilgrims returning from Kumbh mela at Uttarkhand’s Haridwar, state Health Minister K. Sudhakar announced on Thursday. The returnees have also been advised to resume normal activities only after their Covid test report result is negative.

With Unprecedented Covid-19 Surge, Delhi Surpasses Mumbai to Become Worst-hit City in India

Battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi recorded over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday to become the worst-affected city in the country, leaving financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally. Mumbai’s single-day peak so far is 11,163, registered on April 4, according to officials figures.

Watch: Heartbreaking Video of Former National Boxer Who Drives Auto to Survive Goes Viral

In a video that has gone viral on social media, national-level boxing champion Abid Khan can be seen driving an auto in order to earn a living. The video has sparked a debate among netizens about the neglect and condition of Indian sportspersons.

Australian Man Finds Venomous Snake in Packed Lettuce He Bought from the Supermarket

Alex White thought he was watching a huge worm writhing in plastic-wrapped lettuce he’d just brought home from a Sydney supermarket — until a snake tongue flicked. “I kind of completely freaked out when I saw this little tongue come out of its mouth and start flicking around and realized it was a snake because worms don’t have tongues,” White said on Thursday.

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sarita Mor Retains Title, Seema Bisla and Pooja Get Bronze

Scripting a sensational comeback, an aggressive Sarita Mor reeled off nine straight points in the summit clash to retain her Asian Championship title in 59kg while Seema Bisla (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) settled for bronze medals at the continental Championship, here on Thursday.

