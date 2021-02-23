News18 Daybreak | States on High Alert as India Records Biggest Covid-19 Jump Since Nov, NASA Releases 1st Audio From Mars, Video of Rover’s Landing

Curfews, Screenings & Travel Advisories: States on High Alert as India Records Biggest Covid-19 Jump Since Nov

Owing to a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments imposed strict curfews in various places on Monday even as three states put in place measures to screen visitors from 'high-risk' Maharashtra which has registered a significant jump in cases in the last 15 days.

NASA Releases 1st Audio From Mars, Video of Rover’s Landing as it Searches for Signs of Past Life

The US space agency NASA on Monday released the first audio from Mars, a faint crackling recording of a gust of wind captured by the Perseverance rover. NASA also released the first video of last week's landing of the rover, which is on a mission to search for signs of past life on the Red Planet.

Litmus Test for CM Rupani Today Ahead of Gujarat 2022 Polls, Counting of Votes Begins

The counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations of Gujarat, polling for which took place on Sunday, will be held today. An average 46.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, officials said on Monday. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies.

Dadra And Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead in South Mumbai Hotel; Suicide Suspected

The body of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar was found in suspicious condition at a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. The hotel staff alerted the police. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said, as his body was hanging. His body was found in Hotel Sea Green on Marine Drive.

Elon Musk's Video From 2008 Explaining Why Tesla Cars are So Expensive Goes Viral

Elon Musk today is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX boss, and occasionally alternates between the top spot for "richest man in the world." The last estimate of his wealth stood at $199.9 billion. But the South-African born and one of today's leading moguls in electric cars didn't always have a great start.

Fans Cheer for 'Jasly' as Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Enjoy Date Night Together After Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were spotted together on Monday as they stepped out to enjoy some time together. Dressed in casual attire, the couple also posed for the paparazzi.