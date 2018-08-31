English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Supreme Court Clarifies on SC/ST Quota, Rupee Slide Continues and Other Stories You may Have Missed
In case you missed it
Quota rules: Members of the SC/ST community does not carry the same status upon migrating to another state and cannot thus get the benefit of quota there, the Supreme Court has ruled. A Constitution Bench, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, concurred with the views taken by the apex court in the past. It added that the benefits of reservation provided for by the Constitution would stand confined to the geographical territories of a state/Union Territory in respect of which the lists of SC/ST have been notified by the Presidential Orders.
New low: The rupee on Thursday slid further by 15 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 70.74 to the dollar due to month-end demand for the US currency from importers and rising crude oil prices.
20-20: Reaching a seat sharing consensus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has agreed to leave two winning seats and contest only 20 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar as part of the twenty-twenty seat-sharing formula with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and other non-BJP allies.
Scathing attacks: Armed with the RBI report on demonetisation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the entire exercise and said it was nothing but a huge scam. Gandhi said Modi had promised to the nation that with demonetisation, black money, fake currency and terror financing would end, but the RBI report has established that it completely failed on all the three counts.
Rampur mayhem: The war of words between Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan escalated into a brawl between the supporters of the two leaders in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Singh, who went to Khan’s assembly constituency Rampur, had called a press conference but a mere reference to Khan ticked off a supporter of the SP leader.
New AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party moved High Court against the Election Commission's decision to reject its objection against registration of the 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party. The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that the abbreviation of both the parties would be the same — AAP — which could confuse voters.
Asian avalanche: Heptathlete Swapna Barman added a dash of heroism to her historic gold medal, triple jumper Arpinder Singh personified the predictability that comes with a favourite tag, while sprinter Dutee Chand continued to rediscover herself as track-and-field remained India's happy hunting ground at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. There was no stopping the gold rush from track-and-field as India exceeded all expectations for its best Asian Games performance in close to seven decades but heartbreak in hockey took some sheen off the country's sprint past the previous edition's medal haul on Thursday
Agree or disagree?
"The first time I was introduced to AAP volunteers of Chandni Chowk constituency, to my utter surprise, my caste name was very prominently mentioned by party volunteers. They were happy that Chandni Chowk had “my-caste-men” in abundance and that would help me too. Despite my protest, the whisper campaign continued. While asking for votes, right before me, party volunteers used to sarcastically say, “Sir is very idealist and does not use his surname but he is of your ‘Biradari’ only.” Newspapers carried stories about me and my caste. By the time votes were polled everybody knew my caste. A secret, for 24 years, (1990 to 2014), was revealed by politics." Read former AAP member Ashutosh's take on Atishi's surname-dropping episode in AAP and how caste continues to play a dominant role in Indian politics.
As Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh rose to speak in the Vidhan Saba during the debate on the Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege on Tuesday, the Congress MLAs greeted him with chants of “Jai Bole Sonehaal, Sat Shri Akal”. The gesture indicated that the mission had been accomplished, and the chief minister just had to deal the final blow. Reacting to his party men, Singh said, "Such chants are not allowed inside the assembly, you can use other slogans to celebrate.” Read Ramlal Kondal's take on how Congress took the radical route in the case and emerged as the patron of Sikhism.
