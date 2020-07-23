News18 Daybreak | Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Today against HC's Reprieve to Sachin Pilot and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Rajasthan political crisis: Supreme Court to hear Speaker's plea today against HC's reprieve to Sachin Pilot

The Supreme Court will today hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's petition against the high court order restraining him from conducting disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, till Friday. Seeking an interim stay on the Rajasthan high court's July 21 order, the plea said it was the duty of the top court to ensure that all constitutional authorities exercise their jurisdiction within the boundaries and respect their "respective 'lakshman rekha' as envisaged by the Constitution itself".

Trade opportunities with nation you can trust, PM Modi tells US as he vouches for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Highlighting India's contribution in moving towards a resilient world with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi told the US that it can trust the country with trade. Mike Pompeo said the recent clashes "initiated" by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the "unacceptable behaviour" of the Communist Party. Earlier, Senator Mark Warner said that US is trying to move India into the highest non-NATO category for sharing defence technology. He further pitched for India-US partnership to explore expansion of 5G, while attacking China.

In Other News

Prashant Bhushan case: The Supreme Court suggested that Twitter should itself disable two contentious tweets by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was issued a notice of contempt for posting these messages. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra questioned Twitter Inc over the waiting for a court order to do so.

No backing down:The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has continued the deployment of around 40,000 troops in its front and depth areas of the Eastern Ladakh sector indicating unwillingness to de-escalate the situation. The Chinese are not honouring their commitment for disengagement, ANI reported.

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu added 444 deaths to Chennai’s COVID-19 toll based on a report submitted by a committee set up to reconcile the differing counts of fatalities by the state health department and the civic body. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government “may have to seriously consider” reimposing a total lockdown. Follow live updates here

ICJ verdict: The International Court of Justice has once again reiterated that the judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is “binding, final and without appeal”. This was the court’s response to a query by CNN-News 18 regarding the matter with one year having lapsed without the verdict being implemented by Pakistan.

Houston consulate row: The US gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world's two biggest economies. It said the Chinese mission in Houston was being closed "to protect American intellectual property.”

On Our Specials

Good cop, bad cop: Coupled with recent incidents of purported excessive use of force by police—such as the deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix after being allegedly tortured in Tamil Nadu police custody, or a Dalit farmer allegedly being beaten up by MP police— a wider conversation has begun in the country around police reforms and accountability. Vidushi Sagar speaks to experts who say that amid a spate of incidents of excessive use of force by police in the country, reforms and setting of accountability are long overdue.

Setback: Even as the government claimed that “the governance has become virtually impossible,” the Supreme Court did not permit the Centre to fill up 1.3 lakh posts by making ‘ad hoc’ promotions. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said the court is not going to either modify its April 2019 order or issue any clarification till the matters relating to reservation in promotion for SC/STs are finally heard, Utkarsh Anand reports.