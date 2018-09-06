English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Supreme Court to Pronounce Verdict on Section 377, Steep Fall of Rupee and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
In case you missed it
Sorry, not sorry: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said there was no need to worry over the steep fall in the Indian rupee's value against the US dollar as the inherent strength of the country's economy will aid in arresting the downtrend. According to Jaitley, the recent trend in the Indian rupee's devaluation has been caused due to external factors such as fluctuations in the global crude oil prices, trade war tensions and outflows of funds towards the US.
Historic verdict: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex.
Majerhat tragedy: A day after the collapse of Majerhat bridge in Kolkata, West Bengal , a second body was found from rubble on Wednesday. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday reached the site of the accident to oversee the rescue work after a three-day visit to Darjeeling, said that the incident was 'unfortunate'. She added an emergency meeting will be held on Thursday, adding that the bridge was 54-years-old and that many of its legal documents were untraceable.
Justice served: A Himachal Pradesh court Wednesday awarded the death penalty to three people in the sensational murder case of a four-year-old Yug Gupta boy in 2014, whose skeletal remains were found in a water tank more than two years after his death.
Ghosts from the past: Sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested on Wednesday by the Gujarat CID in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man in Banaskantha district of the state. Bhatt, who had long been fighting the Gujarat government, had also testified against state government functionaries before the SIT investigating the post Godhra riots as well as before the Justice Nanavati Commission.
Global scare: As many as 100 passengers and crew reported feeling ill on Wednesday during an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York, and health workers were evaluating them as the airplane sat on the tarmac of JFK International Airport,
Agree or disagree?
It has been a year since Gauri Lankesh was murdered in cold blood. The void in public life, seen in the wake of that tragic event, manifests ever so often. The shock and grief about Gauri’s assassination seen across the country and outside seemed to be as much about the tragic fate that she had met as it was about the degeneration of political democracy in contemporary India. Chandan Gowda, Professor of Sociology at Azim Premji University explains why a journalist and social activist mostly familiar within Karnataka justly became an icon of selfless idealism and courageous democratic activism in the country.
On reel
Teachers form an integral part of our lives and here's us paying them a different kind of tribute. Bollywood has thrown up some lovable, some funny and some pretty teachers and each of them remind us of our own teachers back in school and college. Take a trip down the memory lane with this video. Happy teachers day!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RomP1EbEGIQ
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Sorry, not sorry: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said there was no need to worry over the steep fall in the Indian rupee's value against the US dollar as the inherent strength of the country's economy will aid in arresting the downtrend. According to Jaitley, the recent trend in the Indian rupee's devaluation has been caused due to external factors such as fluctuations in the global crude oil prices, trade war tensions and outflows of funds towards the US.
Historic verdict: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex.
Majerhat tragedy: A day after the collapse of Majerhat bridge in Kolkata, West Bengal , a second body was found from rubble on Wednesday. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday reached the site of the accident to oversee the rescue work after a three-day visit to Darjeeling, said that the incident was 'unfortunate'. She added an emergency meeting will be held on Thursday, adding that the bridge was 54-years-old and that many of its legal documents were untraceable.
Justice served: A Himachal Pradesh court Wednesday awarded the death penalty to three people in the sensational murder case of a four-year-old Yug Gupta boy in 2014, whose skeletal remains were found in a water tank more than two years after his death.
Ghosts from the past: Sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested on Wednesday by the Gujarat CID in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man in Banaskantha district of the state. Bhatt, who had long been fighting the Gujarat government, had also testified against state government functionaries before the SIT investigating the post Godhra riots as well as before the Justice Nanavati Commission.
Global scare: As many as 100 passengers and crew reported feeling ill on Wednesday during an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York, and health workers were evaluating them as the airplane sat on the tarmac of JFK International Airport,
Agree or disagree?
It has been a year since Gauri Lankesh was murdered in cold blood. The void in public life, seen in the wake of that tragic event, manifests ever so often. The shock and grief about Gauri’s assassination seen across the country and outside seemed to be as much about the tragic fate that she had met as it was about the degeneration of political democracy in contemporary India. Chandan Gowda, Professor of Sociology at Azim Premji University explains why a journalist and social activist mostly familiar within Karnataka justly became an icon of selfless idealism and courageous democratic activism in the country.
On reel
Teachers form an integral part of our lives and here's us paying them a different kind of tribute. Bollywood has thrown up some lovable, some funny and some pretty teachers and each of them remind us of our own teachers back in school and college. Take a trip down the memory lane with this video. Happy teachers day!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RomP1EbEGIQ
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- It's a Boy! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Blessed with Their Second Child
- Nishikori, Osaka First Japanese Man and Woman to Reach Semi-finals at Same Slam
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...